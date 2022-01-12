Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the United Center to take on the conference-leading Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Nets are the second seed in the East, and are 2.6 games behind the Bulls. This clash is the third of the season between the two teams, with Chicago winning both previous encounters.

The Nets are struggling off late. Allowing Kyrie Irving to play in only road games might have sounded great in the beginning, but has disturbed the team's consistency. They have lost five of their last seven games, and are coming off a loss against a Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are dominating the league. They have won ten of their last 11 games, and now face a series of tough opponents. They take on the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks in the next ten days.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets might be without their star backcourt for this game, as both James Harden and Kyrie Irving are listed as questionable.

Irving is eligible to play, as it is a road game, but he is dealing with a sprained ankle, while Harden has a hyperextended knee. Harden didn't play in the Nets' last game against Portland. Moreover, Nicolas Claxton also joins the list of questionable players due to hamstring tightness.

Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge continue to be out. Harris underwent surgery on his ankle, and hasn't played since mid-November. Meanwhile, Aldridge is dealing with soreness in his right foot, and hasn't played in nine of the last 15 games

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kyrie Irving Questionable Left Ankle Sprain James Harden Questionable Left Knee Hyperextension Nicolas Claxton Questionable Left Hamstring Tightness Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Injury - Surgery Recovery LaMarcus Aldridge Out Right Foot Soreness

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Alex Caruso remains out of this game for the Bulls. He has missed the last nine games due to a foot injury, but was recently placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Patrick Williams underwent surgery in November to repair torn ligaments on his wrist, and has been ruled out for four to six months. Javonte Green and Tyler Cook are out until further notice due to groin and ankle injuries, respectively.

As reported by KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, head coach Billy Donovan has said that Cook will be "out for a couple of weeks", while Green is expected to miss at least another three weeks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Alex Caruso Out Health and Safety Protocols Patrick Williams Out Left Wrist Ligament Tear Javonte Green Out Groin Injury Tyler Cook Out Ankle Injury

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will likely start Patty Mills and Cam Thomas in the backcourt if both James Harden and Kyrie Irving don't lace up.

Mills could replace Harden at point, while Thomas should be the off-guard in this scenario. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant could play the power forward position instead of the small forward one, as David Duke Jr. will likely play the latter role.

If Nicolas Claxton is available, he will be the center. However, if he isn't, either Blake Griffin, DeAndre Bembry or Kessler Edwards will take that spot.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will likely deploy their ideal lineup in this game. Lonzo Ball should run point, with Zach LaVine joining him in the Bulls' backcourt.

DeMar DeRozan will likely start at either forward position, with Derrick Jones Jr. playing the other one. Finally, Nikola Vucevic should start as the center, with Tony Bradley coming off the bench. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will likely get the most minutes in the second unit.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - David Duke Jr. | F - Kevin Durant | C - Nicolas Claxton.

Chicago Bulls

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - Derrick Jones Jr. | F - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic.

