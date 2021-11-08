Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets’ road swing will take them to the United Center to square off against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Nets are in their best form of the season behind a stellar defense. They’ll hope to extend the Bulls’ misery with another win on the road.

➆ @HesiPulIUp The best player in the world, with another MVP performance.



Kevin Durant had

▫️31 PTS▫️7 REB▫️7 AST

▫️61/50/100 Splits▫️75 TS%



Leading the nets to their 5th straight win. The best player in the world, with another MVP performance. Kevin Durant had ▫️31 PTS▫️7 REB▫️7 AST▫️61/50/100 Splits▫️75 TS%Leading the nets to their 5th straight win. https://t.co/Vksk0aGbyi

The Chicago Bulls are reeling from two straight losses to the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. Coach Billy Donovan’s team will need more production from the roster to get out of their two-game losing skid.

The Bulls have promised to get All-Star center Nikola Vucevic more involved in the offense. He will be a critical part of the offense as they try to bounce back from stinging losses.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets only have Nic Claxton and Kyrie Irving on the injured list.

Claxton has been assigned to the G-League to ramp up his training and conditioning after becoming ill last week. Irving is out indefinitely and is ineligible to play.

Player: Status: Reason: Claxton, Nicolas Out G -League; Assignement Irving, Kyrie Out Ineligible to Play

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine will continue to play through a left thumb injury for the Chicago Bulls. Devon Dotson and Marko Simonovic have both been assigned to the G-League, so they will not suit up.

Patrick Williams, who injured his wrist against the New York Knicks, will continue to be sidelined. Coby White has not seen action for the Bulls this season and will not see action.

Player: Status: Reason: Dotson, Devon Out G League - Two-Way LaVine, Zach Available Injury/Illness - Left Thumb; Sprain Simonovic, Marko Out G League - On Assignment White, Coby Out Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder; Injury Management Williams, Patrick Out Injury/Illness - Left Wrist; Ligament Tear

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be riding on a five-game winning streak heading into Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets’ best five last season are starting to show their mettle this campaign. Starting at point guard will be James Harden, with Joe Harris as the shooting guard. Bruce Brown, who has made such an impact on the Nets’ turnaround, will start at small forward.

Kevin Durant continues to display his MVP-level skills from the power forward slot. Blake Griffin’s defensive resurgence will start in center position.

Chicago Bulls

Billy Donovan has stuck to a small ball lineup following Patrick Williams’ injury. He will most likely start Javonte Green as the usual replacement. Green will play small forward.

The rest of the starting five will be familiar. Lonzo Ball will run the offense with Zach LaVine as the designated shooter. DeMar DeRozan will be the undersized power forward.

M E L @MelGilSports DeMar DeRozan needs 8 more points to pass Michael Jordan as the most points scored in their first 9 games as a Bull🔥🐐 DeMar DeRozan needs 8 more points to pass Michael Jordan as the most points scored in their first 9 games as a Bull🔥🐐 https://t.co/mTVzms6xms

Nikola Vucevic will start at center for the Chicago Bulls.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin

Chicago Bulls

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh