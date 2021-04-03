Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for fireworks in the NBA as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets take on the slumping Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday.

The two sides will clash for the first time this season. The visiting Brooklyn Nets have dethroned the Philadelphia 76ers as they are now sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 34-15 record.

Kyrie Irving and co. will enter this matchup with a four-game winning streak behind them and will undoubtedly look to take advantage of the struggling Bulls squad.

On the other end, the roster shake-up has not exactly worked out for the Chicago Bulls so far. The men in red are struggling mightily as they will roll out at home on the back of a disappointing six-game skid.

The Bulls are currently occupying the 10th spot in the East thanks to a 19-28 record. They can still qualify for the Play-in tournament but will need to quickly get their house back in order.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, April 4th, 2021, 2:00 PM ET. (Sunday 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Scary hours were in session as the Brooklyn Nets thrashed the Charlotte Hornets, cruising to victory with a 111-89 game-time decision in their favor. With James Harden on the sidelines, Kyrie Irving led the charge as he produced a near triple-double outing with 15 points, 11 boards and eight assists en route to their 34th victory of the campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets witnessed as many as six players scoring in double digits. LaMarcus Aldridge shone brightly in his debut as he tallied 11 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes from the floor. However, the night belonged to Jeff Green, who registered a team-high 21 points on the night.

With James Harden's status unclear at this time, the Brooklyn Nets will once again look to Kyrie Irving to guide them to victory when they lock horns with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to impress this season. Irving showed a different side to his game against the Hornets as he distributed the ball at a high rate. Irving has been a big part of the Nets' success this campaign and his efficient numbers bode well for their title aspirations later in the year.

Uncle Drew has tallied 20 points and above in five of his past six appearances for the Brooklyn Nets. He is averaging a stellar 27.8 points on an impressive 51.6% shooting accuracy from the field while also adding 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Joe Harris l Small Forward - Bruce Brown l Power Forward - Jeff Green l Center - DeAndre Jordan

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls hoped to turn their season around by adding 2021 All-Star Nikola Vucevic to their roster. Unfortunately, the Bulls have continued to slump while their trade partners, the Orlando Magic, have done well since the deal went through.

However, the Chicago Bulls deserve time to find their groove before we count them out. They still have a decent shot to turn the tides back in their favor in the coming weeks.

📈 Nikola Vučević recorded his first double-double as a Bull on Wednesday. He also became the first Bulls player to score 20+ points in his first three games with the franchise since Guy Rodgers in the 1966-67 season.



Our @Calamos Rising Player:

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Utah Jazz in their previous matchup. Zach LaVine sizzled in his return to the action with a 23-point performance. Nikola Vucevic tallied 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes from the floor. The result marked their 28th loss of the campaign.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has played four games for the Chicago Bulls since the trade deadline, scoring above 20 points in three of his four appearances.

Despite their struggles, Vucevic has been striving hard to bring the Chicago Bulls back on the winning track. The Bulls will need him to produce a big outing in Sunday's contest when the Brooklyn Nets come knocking on their door.

The two-time All-Star has displayed exceptional durability this season, playing 48 games thus far. He continues to fill up the stat sheet with incredible numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 48.2% shooting from the field and a respectable 40% from downtown.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tomas Satoransky l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Thaddeus Young Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen l Center - Nikola Vucevic

Nets vs. Bulls Match Prediction

With or without James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets enter this matchup as hands-down favorites to win this tie. Their roster is teamed with an embarrassment of riches, with multiple star-caliber players able to step in and take control of the game.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are in desperate need of a win and this could serve as motivation for them to bring their A-game to Sunday's contest. With that being said, they are still the underdogs in this fixture. Expect Steve Nash's men to take this one and keep their hot streak alive.

Where to watch Nets vs. Bulls?

