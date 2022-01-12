Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The struggling Brooklyn Nets will travel to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Brooklyn suffered a humiliating defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, who were without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and a few other key players.

Head coach Steve Nash’s woes will not recede any time soon, as Nic Claxton and Kyrie Irving have been ruled as questionable. LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris are also still sidelined with injuries. In the absence of these players, they could have a long night against the Bulls.

Meanwhile, after their season-best nine-game winning streak ended on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, the Bulls vented their ire on the hapless Detroit Pistons. The 133-87 win over the Pistons is their biggest of the season, and they will now look to build on that win.

DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, who were all subdued in their previous game, came out firing. When they are at their best, the Chicago Bulls are as tough to beat as any team in the league. They’ll now look to win their third straight game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 13th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are groping for form even with Kyrie Irving on the road.. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Brooklyn Nets are winless in two games against the Chicago Bulls. Kyrie Irving did not play in those games, and could miss this one too if he is not cleared to play. Brooklyn played much better in the second matchup compared to their first, but still succumbed to another loss.

In their last ten games, the Brooklyn Nets are only 4-6, and have greatly struggled against teams decimated by injuries and virus protocols. They barely got past the young San Antonio Spurs, who were without four starters and a few key players. The Portland Trail Blazers also showed the Nets what grit and resilience can do even when shorthanded.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant, James Harden and recently Kyrie Irving have been playing huge minutes. The good news is that the Nets youngsters are showing glimpses of their potential. Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. are showing visible strides in their game. That has made them valuable assets for trade or to provide depth in the playoffs.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Amid all the turmoil and adversity in the Brooklyn Nets’ camp, Kevin Durant has continued to roll along and lead the team whenever he has been available. Durant leads the NBA in scoring with 29.8 points to go along with 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His 62.1% TS is the best by any Brooklyn Nets player by a wide margin this season.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats



Full Leaderboard: The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Week 12 of the @NBA season.Full Leaderboard: nba.com/stats/leaders/ The TOTAL POINTS and POINTS PER GAME leaders through Week 12 of the @NBA season.Full Leaderboard: nba.com/stats/leaders/ https://t.co/7Iqz4OxmlC

Given how James Harden has struggled this season, Durant’s machine-line precision and consistency are just mind-boggling. The two-time Finals MVP has also scored the most points in the fourth quarter this season, despite the consistent double and triple teams he has had to face.

The Brooklyn Nets’ recent struggles are not because of Durant. However, if the team is to play better, count on the Slim Reaper to lead the way.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Kyrie Irving | F - DeAndre Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The team that looked listless against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game reappeared in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. Whatever adjustments or pep talk Billy Donovan made during the half-time break worked wonders in the third quarter.

The rampaging Chicago Bulls came roaring back in the second half. They played with determination, energy and hustle to put the game away as the Bulls outscored the Pistons 72-35.

Although the 46-point win was against the Pistons, it’s refreshing to see the Bulls back to their impressive selves.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan played only 27 minutes, but still finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The mid-range maestro was in his elements against the overmatched Pistons, hitting 8-13 field-goal attempts. DeRozan’s passing is underrated, but he showed the Pistons why opponents should start respecting it. He completely dismantled their defense.

Like Durant, the former All-Star is also a big-time performer. He has been one of the leaders in fourth-quarter points in the last two seasons, hitting two consecutive game-winning shots last month. His ability to close games in the last canto has reminded Bulls fans of a certain legendary #23.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Derrick Jones Jr. | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Nets vs Bulls Match Prediction

Following the game against the Blazers, Kyrie Irving indicated that he could be fine against the Bulls, although he’s listed as questionable. Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash also mentioned that James Harden will be available for the Bulls game despite being listed as questionable as well.

If both superstars play, this will mark the first time the Brooklyn Nets’ Big 3 will be on the court to face the revamped Chicago Bulls. The battle between the first two seeds in the East is expected to go down the wire.

The Bulls’ form has been better than that of the Nets in the last few games, which means they are expected to eke out a win on their home floor.

Where to watch the Nets vs Bulls game?

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN will air the game live on national TV, while local coverage will be available via YES Network.

Edited by Bhargav