Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 

The Brooklyn Nets will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets, ending a four-game skid.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are making a late push for the play-in tournament and are on a three-game winning streak. The Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, May 11th, 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 12th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets haven't played their best basketball since they clinched a playoff berth after their 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on April 30th. They have recorded just two wins in eight games since but will be high on confidence after getting the better of Western Conference heavyweights, the Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving shone for the Brooklyn Nets with 33 and 31 points, respectively, to lead the team to a 125-119 win. Steve Nash's men were terrific on the offensive end, knocking down 62.1% of their field-goal attempts, including 51.6% of their three-point shots.

James Harden will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game because of a hamstring injury. According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Harden is likely to make his comeback against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown is listed as questionable because of a face contusion.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been performing at a high level since making his comeback from a long-term injury layoff. His last five games, in particular, have been terrific in terms of the numbers produced. KD averaged 33.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during that stretch.

Kevin Durant’s last 5 games:



33 PTS - 11 REB - 7 AST

20 PTS - 9 REB - 3 AST

32 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 2 AST

42 PTS - 3 REB - 10 AST pic.twitter.com/0unf0XxpK5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 9, 2021

The Nets seem to have found their rhythm and will be banking on Kevin Durant to produce yet another solid performance on Tuesday.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - Joe Harris l Small Forward - Jeff Green l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls has propelled the team to three-straight wins since his return

Zach LaVine's return to action (after being ruled out for 11 straight games) has bolstered the Chicago Bulls in their last three outings. They have clicked at both ends of the floor and will be eager to test themselves against a top team like the Brooklyn Nets.

LaVine notched up his first 30-point game since his return in the Bulls' last fixture. It was a remarkable feat, considering it was just his third outing after his long-term absence.

Meanwhile, Nikola Vucevic clinched a triple-double on the night, tallying 29 points and 16 rebounds, which helped the Chicago Bulls win by 108-96. The Bulls took a 57-39 lead by halftime, which set the tone for them to record a comfortable victory over the depleted Pistons side.

The Chicago Bulls have listed Daniel Theis and Troy Brown Jr. as questionable for the game. Theis has been great for the side since he signed with them at the trade deadline, and his absence could hurt the team.

Key Player - Coby White

Considering that the Brooklyn Nets don't possess one of the best defensive units in the league, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic could produce a high-scoring game. However, they will need the support of a player like Coby White.

The Brooklyn Nets will look to limit LaVine and Vucevic as much as possible. Having said that, White's contribution will become a key factor in helping the Chicago Bulls claim the win.

In Bulls' three-game win streak:



• Nikola Vucevic: 25.3 ppg, 14.7 rpg, 5 apg | 49.3% FG, 40% 3P



• Zach LaVine: 22.7 ppg, 3.3 apg | 49% FG, 40.9% 3P



• Coby White: 20 ppg, 4.7 apg | 50% FG, 48.4% 3P



Lineups w/ all three (68 min): 113.6 ORtg, 92.2 DRtg, +21.4 Net Rtg — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) May 10, 2021

White has been in great form lately, scoring more than 20 points in three of his last four games for the Chicago Bulls.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White l Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine l Small Forward - Patrick Williams l Power Forward - Daniel Theis l Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Nets vs Bulls Prediction

Considering the Brooklyn Nets' overall record and squad on paper, they are the favorites to win this tie. However, the Chicago Bulls will be more motivated as the last few games of the regular season, including this one, will be crucial to keep them in the post-season reckoning.

With that in mind, the Chicago Bulls could pull off an upset win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch the Nets vs Bulls game

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and YES2. The matchup can also be streamed online on the NBA League Pass.

