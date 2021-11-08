Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - November 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets, who have won their last five matches, continue their six-game road trip with a clash against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Monday.

After going 2-3 in their first five games, the Brooklyn Nets are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Nets' resurgence has been ushered in by the team’s improved defensive performance, particularly with more minutes for Bruce Brown.

Scary hours are indeed coming once the Brooklyn Nets’ offense catches up with their defense.

NBA @NBA



Kevin Durant goes for 31 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST to lead the



James Harden: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST

Blake Griffin: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PM

Fred VanVleet: 21 PTS, 8 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Kevin Durant goes for 31 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST to lead the @BrooklynNets to their fifth-straight win!James Harden: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 8 ASTBlake Griffin: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PMFred VanVleet: 21 PTS, 8 AST 🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀Kevin Durant goes for 31 PTS, 7 REB and 7 AST to lead the @BrooklynNets to their fifth-straight win!James Harden: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 8 ASTBlake Griffin: 14 PTS, 11 REB, 4 3PMFred VanVleet: 21 PTS, 8 AST https://t.co/8Pwmkfu9zv

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are in a slump. After rattling off four straight wins to start the season, they are just 2-3 in their last five games. They have also suffered back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons.

The Bulls’ defensive rating of 103.6 is eighth in the NBA. In their last five games, this average has ballooned to 111.0, which would be bottom five in the league.

The Chicago Bulls will have to regain their defensive identity to end their two-game losing skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 8th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 9th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently playing their best basketball of the season

Without Kyrie Irving and with James Harden still a bit shaky, the Brooklyn Nets have made defense their calling card. Bruce Brown’s insertion into the starting unit with added minutes has done wonders for the team. The Nets are posting a 96.8 rating on defense with Brown on the floor and 106.7 when he’s out.

Blake Griffin has also been a defensive catalyst this season. The Brooklyn Nets’ defensive rating with the former All-Star on the floor is 97.9 and 106.5 when he’s taken out.

While the Brooklyn Nets defense has been impressive, Kevin Durant has been in sizzling form since the season started. What Brown and Griffin have done for the Nets on offense is basically what KD is doing for the team. It’s hard to imagine where Steve Nash’s team would be without Durant’s leadership and performance.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

The NBA is running out of superlatives to describe Kevin Durant’s performance this season. He currently leads the league in scoring with 28.6 PPG highlighted by 57.3% field-goal percentage. Time and time again, he has either kept the Brooklyn Nets competitive or bailed them out of trouble for a win.

NetsWorld.org @NetsWorldOrg NBA’s Leading Scorer

28.6 PPG

57.3% FG

8.6 RPG



Kevin Durant is playing like the MVP. NBA’s Leading Scorer28.6 PPG57.3% FG8.6 RPGKevin Durant is playing like the MVP. https://t.co/XYEsCbayW4

KD’s displays are even more impressive considering that the Brooklyn Nets were in disarray in their first five games. He leads the team in scoring and rebounding and is second only to James Harden in assists.

Steve Nash could often be seen shaking his head in disbelief when asked how good Durant has been for the Nets. He is currently at the top of the NBA MVP ladder and is poised to be a perennial name on that list.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls played catchup for most of the game in all their losses. While playing from behind is never a guarantee of a loss, it’s also not the best recipe for success. The Bulls playing catch-up is not a good proposition for head coach Billy Donovan. It leaves them with little room for error.

Without Patrick Williams and with Zach LaVine playing through a torn left thumb, the Chicago Bulls can hardly afford to make things more difficult for themselves. Donovan also has to get Nikola Vucevic going. Last year, he put up 21.5 PPG on 38.8% shooting from deep. This season, it’s down to 13.4 PPG and a miserable 24.5% from beyond the arc.

The Chicago Bulls need the four-time All-Star to carry more of the scoring burden that DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are currently lifting.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been asked by the Chicago Bulls to be the scoring threat that he used to be. The former All-Star has responded by putting up his highest points average in the last four years and second-best in his career. DeRozan’s 26.8 PPG leads the team.

el retiro 🔦 @AllStarMaxey Demar Derozan This Year:



♦️26.8 PPG

♦️42% 3PT

♦️59.7% TS

♦️.240 WS/48

♦️0.5 VORP

♦️3.9 BPM

♦️+4.5 ORAPTOR

♦️8.4 Passer Rating

♦️47.8% FTr

♦️7 Box Creation



Worth Every Penny 💰 Demar Derozan This Year:♦️26.8 PPG♦️42% 3PT ♦️59.7% TS♦️.240 WS/48♦️0.5 VORP♦️3.9 BPM♦️+4.5 ORAPTOR♦️8.4 Passer Rating♦️47.8% FTr♦️7 Box Creation Worth Every Penny 💰 https://t.co/RirtS7WdK5

The 32-year-old’s importance is even more pronounced in closing games. Billy Donovan has basically made him the go-to scorer in the most critical part of the Chicago Bulls’ games. He tops the NBA with 84 points made in the fourth quarter.

DeRozan has been regularly mentioned this season in MVP conversations because of his current form.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - Jevonte Green | G - DeMar DeRozan | C - Nikola Vucevic

Nets vs Bulls Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will be playing their second game of a back-to-back and are in the middle of a six-game road schedule. That being said, they are in their best form so far, as evidenced by their current winning streak. KD is in impeccable form, and James Harden was two assists shy of another triple-double in the game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to iron out kinks in their game plan and improve their effort after losing to the short-handed 76ers in two straight games. Billy Donovan’s team is always a tough out, particularly at home.

This will most likely be a close encounter, with the in-form Brooklyn Nets probably eking out a close win against the struggling Chicago Bulls.

Where to watch Nets vs Bulls

NBC Sports Chicago and YES Network will cover the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls live. The NBA League Pass will also feature the game on live stream.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh