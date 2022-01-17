Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Nets have seen a downturn in form since the start of January. They have lost five of their eight games during that stretch. Nevertheless, Steve Nash's men are coming off a 120-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans and will be eager to carry that momentum against the Cavaliers. Brooklyn faces an uphill task over the next few weeks as leading scorer Kevin Durant is sidelined because of an MCL injury. It'll be interesting to see how well they can perform in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers continue to exceed expectations, improving their record to 26-18 for the season following their recent 107-102 win over the OKC Thunder. Cleveland is on a four-game winning streak right now and will be eager to extend that run to five with a win against a weakened Nets team.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have listed six players on their injury report for this game. Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap, Joe Harris and James Johnson have been ruled out. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Claxton are listed as probable and questionable, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out Knee injury Paul Millsap Out Personal LaMarcus Aldridge Probable Foot soreness Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery James Johnson Out Non-covid Illness Nicolas Claxton Questionable Hamstring tightness

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers injury report features four players. Rajon Rondo, Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton have been ruled out, while Lamar Stevens is listed as questionable.

Player Name Status Reason Rajon Rondo Out Hamstring soreness Ricky Rubio Out ACL tear Collin Sexton Out Knee injury Lamar Stevens Questionable Knee soreness

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will make changes to their starting lineup for this game. Kyrie Irving will be available to play against his former side as this is an away game. He will partner James Harden on the backcourt, while Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge (if available) will complete the rest of the lineup.

Patty Mills, Cameron Thomas and Blake Griffin will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their last game if Lamar Stevens is cleared to play. He was paired up alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt, while Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen occupied the three frontcourt spots.

Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love and Dylan Windler will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden; Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving; Small Forward - Kessler Edwards; Power Forward - LaMarcus Aldridge; Center - Day'Rone Sharpe.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland; Shooting Guard - Lamar Stevens; Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen; Power Forward - Evan Mobley; Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Arnav