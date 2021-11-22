Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio for a matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday.

With Kevin Durant back in the lineup, the Nets will look to extend their modest winning streak to three games. They recently beat the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center a few days ago.

The Cavaliers are suddenly reeling because of injuries and health protocols. They will be without rookie sensation Evan Mobley and Collin Sexton, who will be out for the rest of the season. Without their two young stars, the Cavs will have to show resilience and poise against one of the best teams in the league.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes The Cavs were finally a fun team to watch again and then Mobley and Sexton were hit with injuries 😔 The Cavs were finally a fun team to watch again and then Mobley and Sexton were hit with injuries 😔 https://t.co/AcxndifqeD

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Even with Kevin Durant back in the fold, the Brooklyn Nets still have some significant names on the injury list. Joe Harris (ankle), Bruce Brown (hamstring) and Nic Claxton (illness) have all been ruled out. David Duke Jr is not with the team, as he is assigned to the G-League. Kyrie Irving has also not travelled with the team.

Player: Status: Reason: Brown, Bruce Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Tightness Claxton, Nic Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness (non-covid) Duke Jr., David Out G League - Two-Way Harris, Joe Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Irving, Kyrie Out Not With Team

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The decimated Cleveland Cavaliers have two of their best players on the injury list. Evan Mobley (elbow) and Collin Sexton (knee) will not suit up for the team. Meanwhile, Cedi Osman (back) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are doubtful against the Brooklyn Nets.

Player: Status: Reason: Mobley, Evan Out Injury/Illness - Right Elbow; Sprain Osman, Cedi Doubtful Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms Sexton, Collin Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscal Tear Stevens, Lamar Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant will be back in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers. [Photo: Nets Wire]

Steve Nash will have to juggle his roster rotation despite KD’s return. Joe Harris’ shooting guard spot could be taken over by Patty Mills. DeAndre’ Bembry could also take Bruce Brown’s place in the starting unit.

The rest of the first five should be as usual. Kevin Durant could play power forward beside Blake Griffin at center. James Harden should resume his playmaking duties.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome back Jarrett Allen, who missed the last three games with a non-Covid related illness. He should take his usual center position.

Ricky Rubio has replaced Collin Sexton as the shooting guard, which’ll allow Darius Garland to be more of a scorer. Isaac Okoro could move to the small forward position. Beside him should be Dean Wade as the power forward.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - DeAndre’ Bembry | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Cleveland Cavaliers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Darius Garland | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward- Dean Wade | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Edited by Bhargav