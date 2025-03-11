Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets get their final shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. After losing the previous three encounters, the Nets will hope to break through in their next showdown. Brooklyn hopes to follow up a 111-108 upset of the LA Lakers less than 24 hours ago with a win against Donovan Mitchell and Co.

The Cavaliers are the heavy favorites to improve their winning streak to 15 when they host the short-rested Nets. Cleveland looks to strengthen its grip on the Eastern Conference with a sweep of their visitors. A win by the Cavs (54-10) will also extend its cushion over the OKC Thunder (43-12) for the best record in the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets injury report

Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) are questionable for the Cavaliers game. Both sat out in the Nets’ win over the La Lakers on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers are as healthy as they have ever been this season. The only players on their active list are those who have been assigned to the G League. Emoni Bates, Luke Travers and Nae’Qwan Tomlin won't suit up against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd D'Angelo Russell Reece Beekman Cam Thomas Keon Johnson Tyrese Martin Ziaire Williams Trendon Watford Dariq Whitehead Cameron Johnson Noah Clowney Nic Claxton Day'Ron Sharpe

Cleveland Cavaliers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Donovan Mitchell Isaac Okoro Ty Jerome Max Strus De'Andre Hunter Javonte Green Evan Mobley Dean Wade Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key matchups

Ziaire Williams vs Donovan Mitchell

Ziaire Williams proved his worth on the defensive end when the Nets took down the Lakers. As Luka Doncic’s primary defender, he helped limit the Slovenian maestro to 22 points on 8-for-26 shooting. Williams’ next unenviable task will be to slow down Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Spida has been a thorn in Brooklyn’s flesh since arriving from Utah. Over his last five games against the Nets, he's averaging 27.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Mitchell is unquestionably Cleveland’s most explosive scorer, so keeping him from erupting is the Nets’ top priority on defense.

Max Strus vs Cam Thomas

After sitting out against the Lakers, Cam Thomas could return to action versus the Cavaliers. The combo guard is a dynamic scorer who can carry the Nets on his back. Darius Garland could open the game starting on Thomas, but Max Strus will likely get the lion’s minutes shadowing him.

The Nets need every bucket they can get from the roster to pull off an upset. Thomas can play a big part if he can shake free of Strus and Garland.

Nic Claxton vs Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley is the Cleveland Cavaliers' most efficient scorer against Brooklyn. In three games against the Nets, he's averaging 20.7 PPG on 71.9% efficiency. Mobley is often overlooked in the Cavs’ top-ranked offense but provides them with an inside presence and a vertical threat.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are problems enough. The Brooklyn Nets can’t afford to let Mobley have another impactful night.

Nic Claxton, one of the best defenders in the paint, will likely take on the All-Star. Brooklyn can compete better if Claxton holds up against Mobley.

