Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of four games scheduled for Tuesday. Cleveland is first in the East and leads the league with a 54-10 record, while Brooklyn is 11th with a 22-42 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 198 times in the regular season, with the Cavs holding a 113-85 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season. Cleveland will look for the sweep after winning the previous three games.

They last played on Feb. 20 when the Cavs won 110-97 behind Donovan Mitchell’s 26 points. Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 18 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 11, at Rocket Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNOH/RESN/WUAB 43 and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Nets (+900) vs. Cavaliers (-1600)

Spread: Nets (+18) vs. Cavaliers (-18)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o226.5) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u226.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Nets will play the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the LA Lakers 111-108 on Monday. Even though the Lakers were without LeBron James, it was an impressive victory for the Nets who are still in with a slight chance of making the play-in tournament.

Ad

Brooklyn was led by Cameron Johnson and Keon Johnson’s 18 points each. Noah Clowney had 19 points off the bench. This was the team’s only second win in the past 10 games.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are in a league-leading 14-game win streak. They are coming off of a 112-100 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It was a mixed team effort as all starters scored in double digits and were led by Max Strus’ 17 points. Donovan Mitchell had 15 points, while Evan Mobley and Darius Garland had 13 points each.

Ad

Cleveland is better rested and should have it easy against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 15.5. This is a mark he has crossed in three straight games and should be able to do so on Tuesday as well. Bet on the over.

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 21.5, which is under his season average of 24.2 points. While he missed out on crossing the mark in the last game, he should be in for a comeback game.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavs to get a blowout win at home. This is easily explained because of their dominance so far this season. Cleveland should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total is expected to exceed 226.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.