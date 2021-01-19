Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets in the first of two games between the sides this week on Wednesday night in the NBA.

The Cavs were able to arrest a three-game losing streak on Friday by overcoming the New York Knicks at home. However, they remain short-handed with injuries to offensive weapons Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Over in Brooklyn, the setting is much sweeter in a Nets side riding high off the incredible James Harden deal that transpired last week.

Facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, all eyes were on the Brooklyn Nets to see how Kevin Durant and James Harden would cope against their potential Conference Finals opponent.

The Nets came out with a narrow two-point victory, with all starters scoring double-digits on the night. Steve Nash's side look a menacing prospect as they travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers' mean defense.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, 7:00 PM ET (January 21st, Thursday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets.

If the Brooklyn Nets weren't favorites for an NBA Finals appearance this season, they certainly are now. After trading away their future for immediate success in the James Harden deal, the Nets have looked imperious with their new shooting guard entering the lineup.

Harden has combined well with Kevin Durant, and the two superstars helped lift the Nets to two home wins over the Orlando Magic. More importantly, they overcame the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Harden has broken multiple records already since arriving in Brooklyn, including becoming the first player in league history to score 30+ points and 10+ assists in the first two games with a new team.

Whether the Brooklyn Nets can mount a serious title challenge will depend on how Steve Nash manages to fit Kyrie Irving into his offense along with Kevin Durant and Harden, with all three being ball-dominant players.

However, so far, without Irving, the Nets have shared the rock and involved perimeter shooters such as Joe Harris, who could prove pivotal should they make a deep playoff run.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant.

There is no doubt that Kevin Durant is the franchise player at the Brooklyn Nets. A lot has been made of the James Harden trade to the franchise and whether it was necessary. Even more has been speculated as to who instigated that trade.

On and off the court, it is suggested that Kevin Durant is the player at Brooklyn and the one the Nets front office is most keen to keep a hold of for the future.

Durant is not only a premier shooter - he can also dribble the ball and is a menace on defense. So far in his first season with the Nets, the former MVP is averaging 30.6 points and 7 rebounds, shooting the ball with 54% accuracy from the field.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G James Harden, G Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Damyean Dotson.

After powering out to a 3-0 start, the Cleveland Cavaliers have since won only three of their previous 10 fixtures. However, they sit just inside the playoff berths in the East. Hampered by injuries, the Cavs have fallen to become the worst offensive-rated team in the league. They do boast the second-best defense, which has evened out their record to 6-7.

Not a lot was expected from the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, given the bolstering of teams around them during the offseason. However, with the likes of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, the Cavs have at times impressed on both ends of the floor.

The Cavs currently have the least turnovers of all teams in the NBA and are second in steals per game. Cleveland will have to be at their defensive best if they are to counter the Brooklyn Nets' scoring dominance over the next two fixtures.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers

While Darius Garland and Collin Sexton have been out injured, center Andre Drummond has taken the reigns on both ends of the floor for the Cavs. Since Jarrett Allen has joined the franchise, Drummond has been involved in trade talks to leave Cleveland. Though ideally, the Cavaliers would hope to keep both as an elite center pairing.

Drummond provides the Cleveland Cavaliers with incredible rim protection and is an elite defender. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 19.1 points and 15.8 rebounds - a category he has led in the league four times previously. Even if the Cavs do decide to shop Drummond, he is still an integral part of their team for the time being.

Up against the Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre Jordan, the Cleveland Cavaliers will need all of Drummond's years of experience to stop the Nets' veteran center and Kevin Durant at the rim.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Isaac Okoro, G Damyean Dotson, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Nets vs. Cavs Match Prediction

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense deserves the praise it has been receiving, the Brooklyn Nets' offense may prove a step too far for the inexperienced Cavs side.

Additionally, Cleveland remain without their key offensive threats and had to rely on Drummond's 33 points and Osman's 25 to overcome the Knicks. Kevin Durant and James Harden will likely outclass the Cleveland Cavaliers' young frontcourt as two of the league's best one-on-one players.

They could even afford to take some rest, with the Brooklyn Nets expected to run out comfortable winners in this one.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In America, the game will be streamed on the YES TV Network as well as on FoxSports Ohio. For International viewers, having an NBA League Pass will enable you to watch the matchup live or on repeat.