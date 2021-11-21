Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on November 22nd.

The Nets will head into this game off a 115-113 win against the Orlando Magic. With a 12-5 record on the season, they have taken over the number one spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a 104-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers are now 9-8 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 22nd, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets

Coming off a close win against the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets have extended their winning streak to two games. They have won 12 of their 17 games this season.

Their game against the Magic was extremely close. A big reason for that was because Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was rested due to right shoulder pain. What was expected to be an easy win turned into a tight battle till the end, before the Nets prevailed after a botched free throw by Cole Anthony.

The Brooklyn Nets are looking like a contending side after 17 games. Signaling a return to form, James Harden recorded 36 points, ten rebounds and eight assists against the Magic on Friday.

NBA



does it all in the 36 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

The Nets beat Cleveland earlier in the week. They'll look to repeat the same result, with Kevin Durant set to return to the lineup.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant looks on in a Brooklyn Nets game.

Kevin Durant's presence on the court is an absolute game changer for any team. Possessing the ability to score at will, Durant, with his offensive potency, is a large reason for Brooklyn's success.

Durant recorded 23 points in the last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although that is lower than his season average of 28.6 points per game, his ability to take over games could be key for the Nets in continuing their winning streak.

NBA Central
Kevin Durant over his last 5 games:



33 PTS - 8 REB - 4 AST - 53% FG

28 PTS - 7 REB - 8 AST - 65% FG

30 PTS - 5 REB - 2 AST - 92% FG

38 PTS - 11 REB - 4 AST - 54% FG

31 PTS - 7 REB - 7 AST - 58% FG



Take a minute to appreciate greatness

With the pairing of Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites to win the title this season.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been an exciting team to watch this season. Featuring a talented cast of young players, the Cavaliers achieved are 9-8 on the season.

In their loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers put up an impressive performance for most of the game. Severely shorthanded in their big-man rotation, the Cavaliers still took a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

However, as the Warriors' offense started clicking, the Cavaliers' resilience dwindled. Recording only eight points in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers eventually got blown out of the game.

However, there is hope for the Cavaliers as they continue their homestand. With the return of Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen to the lineup, the Cleveland Cavaliers will look to be a strong side again.

Cavs Nation
Our dynamic duo of Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen will return to action tomorrow against the Nets.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen drives to the rim against Jusuf Nurkic.

The key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into this game against the Brooklyn Nets could be Jarrett Allen.

Returning from health and safety protocol-related absence, Allen is one of the most integral pieces of the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation. One of the best rim protectors in the league, Allen acts as an anchor for the Cavaliers' interior defense.

Allen is also an important part of the Cavaliers' offensive schemes. As he is one of the most efficient scorers and rebounders in the roster, Allen plays a huge role in Cleveland's success.

Bleacher Report
Jarrett Allen gave Luka Garza his welcome to the league moment 😨

When paired with the backcourt duo of Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland, the return of Jarrett Allen should make the Cleveland Cavaliers a competitive side again.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio | G - Darius Garland | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Jarrett Allen.

Nets vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers should be an interesting matchup. Although the Nets have a better season record, the Cavaliers are a better team than their record indicates.

Both teams will be well rested heading into this matchup. However, with the form Kevin Durant and James Harden are in, it is a difficult proposition to bet against the surging Brooklyn Nets.

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers manage to lock down Kevin Durant while getting solid production out of Garland and Allen, they will fancy their chances of winning.

Where to watch the Nets vs Cavaliers game?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV. The game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The NBA game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game on the radio by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN.

Edited by Bhargav