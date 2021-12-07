×
Create
Notifications

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Luka Doncic (right) and Kristaps Porzingis might not play against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
Luka Doncic (right) and Kristaps Porzingis might not play against the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 07, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will begin a four-game road trip in the 2021-22 NBA when they travel to the American Airlines Center on Tuesday to face the Dallas Mavericks

The Nets have struggled for consistency, winning two of their last four games. Brooklyn are coming off a 107-111 reverse against the Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant scored a team-high 28 points. But his efforts went in vain, as most of his teammates struggled on the night.

Final from BK https://t.co/SGe5J22drv

Meanwhile, the Mavericks haven't been in great form either, coming into this game off consecutive losses. In their last outing, the Mavericks lost 97-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Tim Hardaway Jr.'s team-high 29 point-outing wasn't enough, as Dallas failed to cope in the absence of injured stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness, left thumb sprain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) are questionable for tomorrow night's game against Brooklyn.Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) is probable.Willie-Cauley Stein (personal reasons) will remain out.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris for this game. Irving is ineligible to participate, as he is not vaccinated for COVID-19, while Harris is recovering from an ankle injury.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Kyrie Irving

Out

Ineligible to play

Joe Harris

Out

Ankle surgery

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Willey Cauley-Stein (personal) for this game. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (ankle) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (knee) are listed as questionable. Big man Krisaps Porzingis is probable because of a knee contusion.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Luka Doncic

Questionable

Ankle soreness

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Questionable

Knee contusion

Kristaps Porzingis

Probable

Knee contusion

Willey Cauley-Stein

Out 

Personal

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to make changes to their last starting lineup. James Harden and Patty Mills will likely start as guards, while DeAndre' Bembry, Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge complete the rest of the lineup.

Bruce Brown, Cam Thomas and Paul Millsap should continue playing the most minutes among the reserves.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks could make some changes made to the starting lineup they deployed in their previous outing. If Doncic and Porzingis are cleared to play, they should be back in the starting lineup. Doncic and Reggie Bullock could start as guards, while Porzingis partners Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell in the frontcourt.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Dallas Mavericks

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी