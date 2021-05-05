Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – May 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will look to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 NBA when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

The Nets have lost three games on the trot and are struggling despite the return to form of Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving is also fit and firing, but the Brooklyn Nets are still awaiting the return of their other 'big 3',James Harden.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, have injury concerns of their own but have seen some top performances from MVP contender Luka Doncic. He has done a huge job in the absence of multiple starters.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was handed a rare start in their last over the Miami Heat, and he top-scored with a 36-point performance.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is still missing for the Brooklyn Nets

The most notable cause for concern for the Brooklyn Nets at the moment is James Harden’s hamstring injury that has delayed his return.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie is out, while Chris Chiozza is also out of the Dallas Mavericks game.

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. played in the last game but is listed as doubtful,l while Porzingis is unavailable for the Dallas Mavericks.

The absence of their second European star, Kristaps Porzingis, is worrisome for the Dallas Mavericks. But Tim Hardaway Jr.’s return from injury in the last game was a big boost.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Terry is out, while Maxi Kleber is the second starter that the Dallas Mavericks will miss in this match.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is still some way of making a return, which means Joe Harris is set to start with Kyrie Irving again.

Kevin Durant and Jeff Green are expected to be the forwards, while DeAndre Jordan has recently reclaimed his spot as the starting center. In other words, the Brooklyn Nets will likely have the same lineup they deployed against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dallas Mavericks

The continued absence of Kristaps Porzingis means Willie Cauley-Stein will likely start at center once again.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic could pair up with Josh Richardson and will be expected to lead the surging Dallas Mavericks to victory. Tim Hardaway Jr. is expected to get another start. considering Maxi Kleber’s unavailability, while Dorian Finney-Smith should also start.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Joe Harris | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – DeAndre Jordan.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward – Tim Hardaway Jr. l Center – Willie Cauley-Stein.