Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 31 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks are among the bottom half of teams in their respective conferences. They prepare to face each other on Monday with different aspirations as we approach the last leg of the NBA's regular season.

After their failed big-three experiment with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, this season saw the Nets embark on a complete rebuild, with the allure of a stacked 2025 draft class guiding them. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are doing their best to mount some form to make a playoff push in what has been a disastrous season for the franchise.

Let's take a look at their expected starting lineups and depth chart.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for March 31

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets continue to be without the services of their top scorer, Cam Thomas, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury to his left hamstring. Cam Johnson, one of their most productive players for the season, has also been marked questionable for their visit to Dallas with a back issue. Bigs Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe have also been ruled out for the trip to Dallas.

A return to the lineup has been touted for Nic Claxton, and barring any surprises, Jordi Fernandez is likely to field a starting five of D'Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Ziaire Williams, Trendon Watford and Nic Claxton.

PG D'Angelo Russell Reece Beekman Tyson Etienne SG Keon Johnson Jalen Wilson Dariq Whitehead SF Ziaire Williams Maxwell Lewis PF Trendon Watford Cameron Johnson (Questionable) Tosan Evbuomwan C Nic Claxton Drew Timme

Dallas Mavericks

The injury-plagued Dallas Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis as a probable for the game against the Nets as he nurses himself to full fitness after an adductor injury. However, it is likely that their star trade acquisition features for them as they desperately chase a spot in the playoffs. Caleb Martin has also been listed as a probable for the game, having recently returned to the team after a hip injury.

Daniel Gafford has been upgraded to probable status, and Dereck Lively II has been listed as questionable for the game. Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum and Olivier-Maxence Prosper remain unavailable for the Mavericks.

Jason Kidd has a depleted roster at his disposal but would hope his team can continue its recent uptick in form following the return of Anthony Davis to the lineup. The Mavs' starting lineup is expected to feature Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Anthony Davis and Kai Jones—the starting five that secured them a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

PG Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams SG Klay Thompson Max Christie SF PJ Washington Naji Marshall PF Anthony Davis Caleb Martin C Kai Jones Dwight Powell

Nets vs Mavericks: Preview

The teams squared off exactly a week prior in a contest that saw Anthony Davis return to the Mavericks lineup after an injury he sustained on his debut for the team in February. The Mavericks won the game 120-101 on the back of a balanced scoring night where seven players scored in double digits for the team.

Having won two on the trot, Dallas would be looking to extend its winning run and ensure it secures a spot in the play-in tournament. As things stand, the Mavs are in a three-way contest for the last two play-in spots in the West, with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns in hot pursuit.

The Nets losing could see them drop to 13th in the East, improving their chances in the upcoming NBA draft lottery. Without Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson, the Mavericks should fancy their chances against the Nets and would look to pull away from the Kings and Suns to give themselves a shot at the playoffs as the eighth seed from the West.

