The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks are back at it again, one week after their first matchup of the season on March 24 at the Barclays Center. The Mavs pulled off an easy 120-101 win there, but can they replicate it in front of their fans at the American Airlines Center on Monday?

Ad

Brooklyn has been struggling as of late, with just two wins in their last 10 games, but they are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the return of Anthony Davis has given the Mavs a boost after enduring an unbelievably unlucky injury spell.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans can watch the game on local channels such as the YES Network in Brooklyn and KFAA in Dallas. It's also going to be available on platforms such as FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. IST.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Nets (+126) vs. Mavericks (-155)

Spread: Nets +3.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Ad

Total (O/U): Nets o214 (-112) vs. Mavericks u214 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Nets are out of contention for the playoffs with a record of 24-51. They are headed to the lottery, but their chances of finishing in the bottom three are slim. They have a good core of young players, though the 2025 NBA draft class has some potentially franchise-altering talents.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are holding on for dear life at 37-38 in the West. They are ninth in the standings and would likely be locked outside the Top 8. They are expected to make the play-in tournament, though their chances of winning a championship seemingly went down the drain when they traded Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving injured his knee.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups

Nets

G - Keon Johnson | G - Tyrese Martin | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Cameron Johson | C - Nic Claxton

Ad

Mavericks

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Klay Thompson | F - P.J. Washington Jr. | F - Anthony Davis | C - Daniel Gafford

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Tips

Anthony Davis has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Davis has not scored at least 20 points in his first three games since returning from an adductor injury. However, he's favored to go OVER (-130), which is not a bad bet to make since AD is due for a big game.

Ad

Cameron Johnson is favored to go UNDER (-136) 17.5 points via FanDuel. He's coming off an 18-point performance in his previous game, so he could finish the season strong. Place your money on Johnson possibly scoring 17 points or less.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction

The Mavericks are favored to beat the Nets at home, which is not surprising based on their recent performances. Dallas received a boost in Anthony Davis, while Brooklyn is coming off a win. Nevertheless, the prediction is a win for the Mavs and the total going OVER 214 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.