Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - December 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets’ four-game road trip starts with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center. Brooklyn will be looking to get back into the win column after a stinging loss to the Chicago Bulls in their last game.

Steve Nash’s lineup continues to be heavily reliant on Kevin Durant. Without Kyrie Irving and James Harden still not able to consistently play like the Harden of old, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled against elite teams. The absence of Joe Harris is also starting to take its toll on Brooklyn, particularly against top-tier opponents.

The Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, are only 1-4 in their last five games. They were embarrassed by the New Orleans Pelicans, and were pounded by the Memphis Grizzlies in their last two games. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play against the Grizzlies, though.

If the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar duo is held out against the Brooklyn Nets, the team could be in a lot of trouble. Dallas are winless this season without the Slovenian superstar, and 3-4 without Porzingis.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Steve Nash has said on record that he doesn’t know how the Brooklyn Nets can win games without playing Kevin Durant in heavy minutes. At this stage in the season, one has to wonder how long they can overly rely on KD without burning him out when the playoffs come.

Without enough supporting cast, the NBA’s leading scorer is playing 36 minutes per game, just two seasons removed from a brutal injury. The Nets badly need the rest of their roster to step up, particularly James Harden.

Harden is averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds in the Nets’ seven losses. The Beard is shooting a horrific 33.7% FG and 31.3% from downtown in those defeats.

The lack of support is evident in losses to elite teams like the Bucks, Bulls (twice), Warriors, Suns, Heat and Hornets. Brooklyn’s roster has to punch their weight, or they could burn out the biggest reason why they have a chance of winning the NBA championship.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

The reigning NBA Eastern Player Conference of the Month just gets his business done, night in and night out, for the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is averaging a league-leading 28.6 points along with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The former MVP is piling up the score box despite being double or triple-teamed on almost a nightly basis.

More than ever, KD is showing to the NBA that he has the talents, skills and leadership to carry a franchise with extremely high expectations. The Brooklyn Nets were preseason favorites before the Irving saga forced the Nets to make drastic and unexpected changes. Through all of this, the Easy Money Sniper has just kept delivering for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - De’Andre Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks won only once in their last five games. Injuries have played a part in those losses, but what’s worrying is their lack of hustle and effort at both ends of the floor. The Mavericks have been embarrassed on the boards and points in the paint in their recent losses. They have been outrebounded 197-152 and outscored 210-152 in the shaded lane, in this period.

Even if Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis play, they will find it tough to win games if the team is lackadaisical in both areas. Their lack of effort in executing offensive sets has also affected their rhythm. The Dallas Mavericks need to have their focus and aggression back if they want to improve their current 11-11 record.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

In their lopsided loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Luka Doncic played 35 minutes, and tallied 21 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists. He felt a little sore heading into the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, so the Mavericks took extra measures and held him out. Doncic is listed as day-to-day, and could play if the soreness is gone.

It’s no secret that the Dallas Mavericks’ offense is predicated on the All-Star guard’s unique passing abilities and reading of the game. Dallas are such a threat when engaged, precisely due to Doncic’s innate talents.

The Dallas Mavericks are 0-4 this season without the face of their franchise. They’ll need him to be 100% healthy and playing his best against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Nets vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, who are both listed as day-to-day, should have enough time to rest and recover from nagging injuries. If both are cleared to play, the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks should be a close encounter.

Kevin Durant and the Nets’ top-ten defense could be enough to get them past the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center, though.

Where to watch the Nets vs Mavericks game?

TNT will provide national coverage of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks.

