Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th November 2019

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 Nov 2019, 00:50 IST SHARE

Atlanta Hawks v Denver Nuggets

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets

Date and time: Friday, 14 November 2019, 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last game results

Brooklyn Nets (4-6): 119-114 loss against the Utah Jazz (12 November 2019)

Denver Nuggets (7-3): 125-121 loss against the Atlanta Hawks (12 November 2019)

Brooklyn Nets preview

The Nets made two of the best acquisitions of the off-season, in the form of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant is out for the season but his return next season will transform the Nets into immediate contenders.

Kyrie has been on an absolute tear, and has been one of the best scorers this season. But the Nets have found it tough to translate his great form into wins.

They have a pretty mediocre 4-6 record this season and are ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Key player - Kyrie Irving

Houston Rockets v Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Kyrie is one of the best point guards in the NBA, and is as skilled a basketball player as any. He has started his career brilliantly with the Nets, dropping 50 points in his first match with the team.

Kyrie is averaging 29.7 points and 7 assists per game for the season over the course of the first 10 games. He is also shooting 45% from the field and 93% from the FT line, and will be looking to have a big game against the Nuggets.

Nets predicted lineup

Kyrie Irving, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Denver Nuggets preview

The Nuggets have started the season on a brilliant note. They have a 7-3 record after 10 games and are the fourth-ranked team in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets were one of the few top teams that didn't make a lot of roster changes heading into this season. They have again been consistent this term after ending last season as the second ranked team in the Western conference.

The Nuggets are a lock to finish as one of the top seeds from the West.

Key player - Nikola Jokic

Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best passing big man in the league today. He has been a bit subdued to start the season, but is slowly getting into his groove.

Jokic is averaging 17 points, 9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the season. He netted 20 points in a wild game against the Timberwolves and also hit the game winner to get his team the win. He had another 20-point outing against the Hawks.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Nets vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Nuggets have lost twice this season at home but still have a great home court record. They have a very good team and play consistent basketball.

The Nets on the other hand are lacking chemistry at the moment. Despite some brilliant individual displays from the players, they have not been not able to win a lot of games.

I predict the Nuggets to win in a tight encounter against the Nets.

Where to watch Nets vs Nuggets?

This Inter Conference match-up can be seen on Altitude 2 and TNT, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.