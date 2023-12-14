Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tips | December 14, 2023

The Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets meet in an interconference clash at the Ball Arena on Thursday, Dec. 14. The latter are on the road and come off a 116-112 win against the Phoenix Suns. Denver notched up a 114-106 win against the Chicago Bulls in their second game of a back-to-back set on Tuesday. In an all-time regular season head-to-head, the Nuggets come in with a 53-45 lead against the Nets. Both teams met in March last season which the defending champions won 108-102.

The Nets are 13-10 and placed tenth in a stacked East, while the Nugget has slipped the rungs after dropping three of their last five games. This has seen them slide on the standings as well as they are fourth in the West with a 16-9 record.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Brooklyn Nets (13-10) vs Denver Nuggets (16-9)

Date and time: December 14, 2023, 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Nets are one of the teams to have won rebounding battles with most of their opponents. But they lack effort when it comes to defending the perimeter. They allow well over 110 points per game. Their scoring has never been an issue, but Brooklyn will have to shore up their defense.

Cam Thomas leads the Nets with 23.4 points per game. Mikal Bridges (23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists), Dorian Finney-Smith (11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds), and Cameron Johnson (14.7 points) are their other scoring options.

The Nuggets haven't seen the best of days after losing three of their last five contests. But they wouldn't be too perturbed as the team's secondary options have delivered. Nikola Jokic has been at the forefront scoring 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists this season. Jamal Murray (18.5 points, 6.5 assists) and Aaron Gordon (12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) are the other players who have done the bulk of the damage.

Denver has blown hot and cold on both ends of the floor this season, and that has been due to injuries to some of their stars. Expect their familiar consistency to return once the roster gets healthy.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted starting lineup

The Nets will miss Lonnie Walker IV and Ben Simmons. They will most likely start with Cam Thomas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton.

With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope questionable, the Nuggets will most probably play Reggie Jackson in his place. Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic will slot in as usual.

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic is the best player for the Nuggets and comes into the matchup with an o/u of 27.5/28.5 (-115 over and -115 under). Jamal Murray is up next with 20.5 (-128 over) and 21.5 (-120 under). For Brooklyn, Mikal Bridges is one to watch out for with an o/u of 22.5/23.5 (-120 over and -125 under).

Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

Despite their recent run of form, the Nuggets are favorites to win at home. Nikola Jokic and Reggie Jackson have been rich form for Denver, and they will be more than a handful for the Nets whose defense will be tested. Take the Nuggets for a win on Thursday.