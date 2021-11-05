Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will host the Brooklyn Nets for their second meeting of the 2021-22 season at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons head into Friday's game on the back of a three-game losing streak. The Nets, on the other hand, are currently on a three-game winning run.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Nicolas Claxton heads over to the bench at a Brooklyn Nets game

The Brooklyn Nets do not have any new injuries on their roster.

Kyrie Irving and Nicolas Claxton remain the only major absences from the side. Irving is yet to play a game in a Nets uniform this season due to vaccine mandates.

Nicolas Claxton has been sidelined since October due to an illness. He is expected to return later this month.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kyrie Irving Out Medical Protocol Nicolas Claxton Out Illness

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Isaiah Livers at the Detroit Pistons' Media Day

The Detroit Pistons have no major injuries on their roster. With a healthy lineup overall, they are in a good position to start the season.

The Pistons will be missing two players from their bench. Isaiah Livers and Chris Smith will miss the game against the Brooklyn Nets as they were assigned to the G League.

This is also an advantage as the two players were initially sidelined due to injuries. Livers suffered a right foot injury, while Smith picked up a knee injury early in the season.

Cade Cunningham is also being eased back into the system. He is expected to play freely after recovery.

Brad Galli @BradGalli Dwane Casey said "all restrictions are off" for Cade Cunningham. The #Pistons rookie is fully back from his ankle injury Dwane Casey said "all restrictions are off" for Cade Cunningham. The #Pistons rookie is fully back from his ankle injury https://t.co/OEDIeNLQCB

Player Name: Status: Reason: Isaiah Livers Out G League Chris Smith Out G League

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant looks to score for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a well-rounded roster this season. Although the absence of Kyrie Irving early in the season created some issues for the side, they appear to have found their rhythm after their third consecutive win.

With James Harden also finding his footing offensively, the Brooklyn Nets are an absolute offensive unit.

Sharpshooters like Patty Mills and Joe Harris will likely be deployed on the outside. The Nets big-man rotation of Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap will give the team a reliable inside presence.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Blake Griffin really went from a pass to a shot in mid-air 🤯 Blake Griffin really went from a pass to a shot in mid-air 🤯 https://t.co/pEeP7ajun6

The Brooklyn Nets also have some solid role players. Players such as DeAndre' Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson are available to provide the Nets with the necessary depth.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons players fight to recover the ball in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons have a young squad with little veteran experience. Led by Jerami Grant, the starting lineup features the first overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons are looking to build around the core of Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant. While they do have some talented rotation players coming off the bench, the inexperience of the current Pistons team will cause some issues in winning games.

ESPN @espn Cade Cunningham’s first NBA three is from the logo 🔥 Cade Cunningham’s first NBA three is from the logo 🔥 https://t.co/cwBvmgzoRC

The availability of players such as Kelly Olynyk, Josh Jackson and Cory Joseph offers some reliability from the second unit. However, in the overall scheme of things, the Pistons do not have the pieces needed to be a competitive team.

As a team that's still developing, the Detroit Pistons have a long way to go in order to become a competitive side in the Eastern Conference.

Running with a ten-man rotation in their last game, the Pistons are probably still experimenting while managing Cunningham's minutes as he recovers from injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Starting 5's

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh