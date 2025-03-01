Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 1, 2025 

The Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, the third meeting between the two teams this season. Brooklyn, 0-2 in the season series, hopes to break through against Cade Cunningham and Co. The Nets head to Detroit on short rest after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 121-102 on Friday.

Ad

Like the Nets, the Pistons have a game less than 24 hours after the Denver Nuggets ended their eight-game winning run. Cunningham looks to bounce back after scoring 11 points in his team’s 134-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Little Caesars Arena will host the Nets-Pistons showdown. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+375) vs. Pistons (-500)

Odds: Nets (+10.0) vs. Pistons (-10.0)

Total (O/U): Nets (o218.5 -110) vs. Pistons (u218.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Brooklyn Nets defense, an issue all season long for the team, must step up to have a chance of breaking through against the Pistons. Brooklyn competes well, as it did against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, if it hustles and executes well on defense.

If Brooklyn is lethargic on that end, like it was versus Portland on Friday, beating the home team on Saturday would be a tall task.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons can’t be disheartened by the lopsided loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Detroit competed in the rebounding battle, won the assists contest and committed fewer turnovers. The Pistons were simply overwhelmed by Denver’s juggernaut offensive onslaught.

If the Pistons can match that intensity and execution and Cade Cunningham regains his shooting touch, they should be tough to beat.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Ad

Nets

PG: Cam Thomas | PG: Killian Hayes | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Cameron Johnson | C: Nic Claxton

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Cade Cunningham stuttered to an 11-point outing against the Denver Nuggets. Before the dud on Friday, he averaged 29.0 points in his previous five games. Against Brooklyn’s porous defense, the All-Star guard could top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Jalen Duren is averaging 14.1 ppg in February. Like Cunningham, he struggled against the Nuggets, finishing with eight points. He could also get his usual output this month versus the Nets and top his 12.5 (O/U) points prop.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Nets have struggled on the second night of a back-to-back set. They lost 108-84 to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22 and succumbed 126-67 to the LA Clippers on Jan. 15. Brooklyn will also face a team that was on a surge until the Nuggets rolled into Detroit.

The Pistons will likely return to the win column and beat the -10.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.