Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena for an exciting NBA game on Sunday.

This match will be the third meeting of the campaign between the two sides. The Nets have emerged victorious on both previous occasions. They will have momentum on their side having won their last game 113-105 against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have lost 11 straight games entering this contest. They are coming off a 93-109 loss against the Pelicans.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 12; 6:00 PM ET (Monday, December 13; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have maintained their solid start to the season with an 18-8 record, which has helped them secure their place as Eastern Conference leaders.

They have shown steady progression in areas they haven't been doing that well. In their last game against the Hawks, the Nets were great defensively down the stretch. They allowed Atlanta only 14 points in the fourth quarter to finish the match as the winning team.

Brooklyn were solid inside the paint, outscoring their opponents 66-50 in that area and were also decent in transition, scoring 23 points off turnovers.

Kevin Durant produced one of the best two-way performances in recent memory, scoring 31 points, five rebounds, six assists and three blocks on the night. The Brooklyn Nets will be playing without James Harden (rest) against the Detroit Pistons, so they will need a similar outing from KD to record a win.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

It would be fair to say that Kevin Durant has helped the Brooklyn Nets win the majority of their games this season. The 2014 MVP has done a remarkable job of helping the Nets stay afloat with Harden not in the best of form and Kyrie Irving on the sidelines. As mentioned earlier, Durant will need to continue delivering the goods to help Brooklyn extend their season series advantage to 3-0 over the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Patty Mills | G - Bruce Brown Jr. | F - Kevin Durant | F - DeAndre' Bembry | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons just haven't been able to get going on either end of the floor, especially offensively, for the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far. The case wasn't any different in their previous loss against the Pelicans.

The Pistons shot only 38.9% from the floor during the contest. They managed to enter the halftime break with the scores leveled, but couldn't keep up the intensity in the second half. Detroit missed 19 of 24 shot attempts from the field in the third quarter. They were outscored 12-29. That proved to be the decisive stretch of the game and Dwayne Casey's men ended up on the losing side again.

Trey Lyles provided some much-needed boost off the bench for the Detroit Pistons, scoring 18 points on seven of eight shooting, while Cade Cunningham had 16 points. The #1 pick from the 2021 draft shot just 29% from the floor.

The Pistons will be without top-scorer Jerami Grant for an indefinite period due to a thumb injury. The likes of Cunningham and Saddiq Bey will have to step up their performances if they are to have a shot at beating the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons v Portland Trail Blazers

Cade Cunningham has been in decent form apart from his off-night against the Pelicans. He has recorded three 20-point outings in his last five appearances and shot the ball with great efficiency during those games. With Grant sidelined, Cunningham is likely to lead the charge offensively for the Detroit Pistons. That said, it will be important for him to have an impactful outing if the Pistons are to claim an unlikely win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Hamidou Diallo | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Nets vs Pistons Match Prediciton

The Brooklyn Nets are a much better squad on paper compared to the Detroit Pistons. They have also been in much better form this season and will be the overwhelming favorites to win this game. Meanwhile, the Pistons have plenty of issues to figure out. They will also be without their best player, Jerami Grant. It would take a season-best performance from them to claim a shock win.

Where to watch Nets vs Pistons

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons will be televised live by YES network and Bally Sports Detroit. Fans can also stream the match online on NBA League Pass.

Edited by Diptanil Roy