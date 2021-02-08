Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Brooklyn Nets will head over to the Motor City on Tuesday to take on the slumping Detroit Pistons for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets have hit a rough patch as they enter this contest on a two-game losing streak. Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant's absence from their lineup has hampered the team's performance of late. Head coach Steve Nash is hopeful Kyrie Irving will rejoin the team for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Irving missed their last outing against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a finger injury.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are heading towards the NBA lottery as they have solidified their position as the worst-performing team in the Eastern Conference this season. The Detroit Pistons are coming off a double-overtime loss to the LA Lakers in their previous matchup that has extended their losing streak to four games.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have fallen victim to the Covid-19 drama that has engulfed the association this season. Steve Nash has more trouble as Kevin Durant won't be suiting up for his side as he is expected to re-join the team on Friday, as per reports in the media.

In their last outing, the severely-depleted Brooklyn Nets were hammered by Joel Embiid and Co. for their eleventh loss of the campaign. James Harden was the only player available from the Nets' star-studded trio. He dropped a near triple-double with 26 points to go along with ten boards and eight assists on the night.

James Harden is currently leading the NBA with 11.2 assists per game. pic.twitter.com/LyGrHuIzLy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 7, 2021

Kyrie Irving suiting up for their next outing could see a change in the Brooklyn Nets' fortunes as they aim to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks

Three-time scoring champ James Harden will need to put aside his new role as a facilitator and make a splash on Tuesday night. He will need to pull out all the stops as a loss against the worst-performing team in the East will not sit right with Brooklyn Nets fans and league experts.

In eleven games with the Nets, Harden is averaging 23.6 points, 8.1 assists, and 10.4 assists on 46.7% shooting from the floor.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Jeff Green, C DeAndre Jordan

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a fiercely-competitive matchup against the LA Lakers, resulting in a double-overtime loss. As a result, the Detroit Pistons have extended their losing streak to four games. They have a dismal 5-18 season record ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Detroit Pistons have a couple of star-caliber players in their lineup but have failed to put together a cohesive unit that can turn the tides in their favor. That said, the Pistons did cause some trouble for the defending champs in both of their matchups this season. They could potentially create havoc for the short-handed Brooklyn Nets in their fixture on Tuesday night.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket past P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets

Jerami Grant has been on fire in his last three outings, posting an impressive total of 80 points for his efforts. He led the charge in the loss against the Lakers with a team-high 32-point performance. His recent form suggests he will be the key player for the Detroit Pistons as they take on the Nets super team in their next matchup.

In twenty-three games this season, Grant is averaging 24.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 44.7% shooting from the floor.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Nets vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets need to do some damage control by adding a couple of wins. With Kyrie Irving set to return for this matchup, Harden will have enough help in the backcourt to come out strong and beat the Pistons with their offensive prowess.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons haven't had much going for them this campaign and will aim to steal the win at home. The Detroit Pistons will rely on Jerami Grant to heat up from the floor and counter the Nets' scoring capabilities.

Where to watch Nets vs Pistons?

Local coverage of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons will telecast on Fox Sports Detroit and the Yes Network. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.