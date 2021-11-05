Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Brooklyn Nets at the Little Caesars Arena on the second night of a back-to-back this Friday.

The Pistons currently have a 1-7 record after suffering a 98-109 blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

The Nets, on the other hand, seem to have hit their stride as they recently put together a streak of three wins.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, November 5th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th, 2021; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets had a relatively shaky start to the season due to issues with vaccine mandates. However, they seem to have finally hit their stride after their third consecutive win on Wednesday.

Led by the superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets have one of the most talented lineups in the league. Served by significant veteran savvy, they look like the favorites to win the title.

The Brooklyn Nets have the upper hand heading into Friday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. James Harden appears to have finally found his footing amidst the new rule changes and is starting to look like the dominant player he used to be.

In the absence of Nicolas Claxton, the Nets' big-man rotation is being supported by Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap. This gives the team a lot of flexibility.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant operates in the low post against Josh Jackson

Kevin Durant is one of the most dominant offensive forces in the NBA. Starting the season by establishing his position as an offensive juggernaut, the 33-year-old will look to continue his rampage against the Detroit Pistons.

Durant is in the category of player that can be considered "unguardable." This makes him a difference-maker on any team. Although James Harden is a more-than-potent running mate, the Brooklyn Nets are KD's team.

Durant put in a scintillating 32-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Nets will need their superstar to have another big scoring performance against the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Joe Harris | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham celebrates a play

The Detroit Pistons continued their early-season struggles with a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday (their third loss in a row). They have only secured one win so far this season.

The Pistons have started off their new campaign on a bad note. After losing talent like Blake Griffin, the team looked to Jerami Grant to step up and be the difference-maker.

Grant is an extremely talented two-way swingman. The 27-year-old always finds a way to perform consistently for the side. However, the issue lies in the roster's talent depth and experience.

The Detroit Pistons will hope that their rookie, Cade Cunningham, will put in a decent performance against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons' bench players will also be expected to contribute significantly in Friday's game.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant moves his feet to defend the DeMar DeRozan drive

Jerami Grant is one of the few long-term investments made by the Detroit Pistons. Hoping to see him emerge as a star, the Pistons have been trying to surround the forward with talented pieces. However, as the best player on the young roster, the 27-year-old will have to be patient with the franchise.

The Detroit Pistons have some good pieces in Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes. The development of Cade Cunningham is also worth looking forward to.

Jerami Grant will play an important role in this game against the Brooklyn Nets. If the Detroit Pistons are to compete against one of the best teams in the league, their effort will begin with Grant's attempts at containing Kevin Durant.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Jerami Grant | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart

Nets vs Pistons Match Predictions

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to walk away as victors in this away game against the Detroit Pistons. The Nets roster has depth and talent, and the team is also on a winning streak.

Additionally, the Pistons are heading into this game on the back of three consecutive losses. They will also face the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back, so fatigue might adversely impact their chances of winning.

Where to watch Nets vs Pistons game

The Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also tune in to the game on the radio on 97.1 FM The Ticket.

