Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 7, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with Brooklyn leading the season series 2-0. The Nets won the most recent matchup 118-112 on Dec. 26.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Mar. 7.

The Pistons hold a 110-83 all-time advantage against the Nets. Brooklyn won the most recent matchup behind Cam Johnson’s 24 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one block and a steal.

The Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons game is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 7, at Little Caesars Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports DET and YES. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (-138) vs. Pistons (+115)

Spread: Nets (-2.5) vs. Pistons (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o215.5) vs. Pistons -110 (u215.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Brooklyn Nets (25-37) are just outside the final play-in spot in the East. They are 3.5 games behind the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks. Brooklyn has won just four of its past 10 games, including a 112-107 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith led the Nets with 20 points each.

The Pistons (9-52) are 14th in the East and have lost three games in a row. In their most recent game Tuesday, Detroit was outplayed 118-110 by the Miami Heat. Cunningham was his usual self with 23 points, eight assists and four rebounds. The Pistons have almost no chance of making the playoffs and can play spoilsport to Brooklyn’s hopes of at least making the play-in tourney.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons starting lineups

Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (ankle) and Cam Johnson (ankle) are listed as out on the Nets’ injury report. Day’Ron Sharpe is questionable with a wrist injury. Dariq Whitehead is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to fix a left shin stress reaction. Brooklyn interim head coach Kevin Ollie could start:

PG: Dennis Smith Jr. SG: Dennis Schroder SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

Only Quentim Grimes is listed as out for the Pistons with a knee injury. Detroit coach Monty Williams should start:

PG: Cade Cunningham SG: Jaden Ivey SF: Ausar Thompson PF: Isaiah Stewart C: Jalen Duren

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 21.5 points for the game. He averages 21.0 points for the season and could be looking for a bounceback game after a couple of quiet nights. Expect Bridges to come out aggressive in the first quarter and end the game with over 21.5 points.

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 21.5 points. Despite Detroit’s struggles this season, Cunningham’s play has remained consistent. The third-year guard should score over 21.5 points, like he did in three of the past five games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Nets are slightly favored on the road. The game just holds more value for Brooklyn and the team’s play should show that on Thursday. Expect the Nets to cover the spread for a win. While it is expected to be a closely contested game with plenty of defensive plays, the team total should surpass the 215.5-point mark.