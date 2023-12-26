Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) head past Christmas Day aiming to extend their recent dominance over the Detroit Pistons (2-27) in a 7:00 PM ET clash. Brooklyn enters the game favoured, having covered the spread in their last two matchups against the Pistons.

The Nets recently ended a five-game losing streak with a 126-115 victory over the Pistons. On the other hand, the Pistons have lost 26 consecutive games and have a 2-27 record for the season.

The Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets have a long history of matchups in the NBA regular season. They have played 191 games in the regular season, with the Pistons winning 110 games and the Nets winning 81.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: Nets (-268) vs. Pistons (+220)

Spread: Nets (-6.5) vs. Pistons (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Nets (O 232.5) vs. Pistons (U 232.5)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons preview

According to multiple sportsbooks, the Pistons will enter the game as underdogs, with a spread of +6.5 and +7.0. Despite the Nets being the favorites, the Pistons will aim to end their 13-game home losing streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons starting lineups

For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie will start as the PG, Mikal Bridges as SG, Cam Thomas as SF, Cameron Johnson as PF, and Nicolas Claxton at center.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham will start as the PG, Jaden Ivy as SG, Ausar Thompson as SF, Bojan Bogdanovic as PF, and Isaiah Stewart at center.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons betting tips

One player to watch out would be Mikal Bridges, considering his recent performance, historical stats, and the over/under odds set by sportsbooks. In the last 10 games, Bridges has averaged 26.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, making these potential areas of interest for betting.

The over/under for Cade Cunningham's points are 24.5, with odds of -110 for both over and under. He has averaged 22.2 points in the last ten games.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Predictions

Brooklyn Nets face the Detroit Pistons with the following odds and predictions. The Nets are favoured to win by 6 points, and the over/under for issues is set at 232.5.

The Nets are expected to cover the spread, with a 4-6 against the spread (ATS) record in their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Pistons are 2-8 ATS during that span. The Nets are expected to win.