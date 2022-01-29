Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors will face off in Sunday's marquee 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Chase Center.

The Nets head into this game on the back of three straight losses. With their most recent defeat coming at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who beat them 118-124. Rookie Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 25 points in the absence of Brooklyn's big three, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Irving and Harden are expected to be back against the Warriors, so the Nets will be hoping to capitalize on it and claim a surprise win.

Meanwhile, Golden State seems to have rediscovered their mojo after a tough few weeks. They are on a four-game winning streak, their longest since November 28th. The Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 in their previous outing behind Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's heroics. The former went off for 29 points, while the latter had 23 as they made a combined 11 threes on the night.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have listed three players in their injury report for this game. The list includes Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap and Joe Harris. Durant and Harris are out due to injuries, while Millsap is out, citing personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Durant Out MCL Sprain Paul Millsap Out Personal reasons Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have listed four players on their injury report. The list includes Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Nemanja Bjelica. Bjelica is listed as questionable, while the rest of the players have all been ruled out due to various injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Draymond Green Out L5-s1 disk injury recovery Andre Iguodala Out Hip injury management James Wiseman Out Knee injury recovery Nemanja Bjelica Questionable Back spasms

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will likely make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their last game as Kyrie Irving and James Harden will both be available to play. Irving should come in at point guard alongside Patty Mills, while James Harden moves into the small forward position. The frontcourt pairing of Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe should complete the rest of the lineup.

LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry will likely play the most minutes among the reserves.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson started in the backcourt, while Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney were the three frontcourt players.

Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II will probably see the most minutes coming off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving; Shooting Guard - Patty Mills; Small Forward - James Harden; Power Forward - Kessler Edwards; Center - Day'Ron Sharpe.

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr.; Center - Kevon Looney.

Edited by David Nyland