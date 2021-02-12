Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2020-21 NBA season, the high-flying Brooklyn Nets will take on the gritty Golden State Warriors for their second encounter of the season.

The two sides previously clashed in December 2020. Kevin Durant returned to the hardwood after 18 months in that game to lead his side with an emphatic win over his former team, the Golden State Warriors. The Brooklyn Nets have been busy since then, adding three-time scoring champ James Harden to their roster with the hope of winning it all in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will be hungry to avenge their defeat from the opening night. Stephen Curry has proven to be a one-man army this season but will need the rest of the cast to step up and help him shoulder the load. Otherwise, they won't stand a chance against the Brooklyn Nets' high-octane offense.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

After dropping one on the road against the Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets bounced back with a win in their previous matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Kyrie Irving led the effort with a game-high 35 points in as many minutes from the floor.

James Harden posted a double-double for a 19-point haul to go with 11 boards for their fifteenth win of the season. With it, the Brooklyn Nets have secured the third-best record in the East behind the 76ers and the Bucks.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll and have a two-game winning streak. Stephen Curry and crew defeated the Orlando Magic in their last outing, where Curry sizzled with a game-high 40-point performance. He also added eight boards and five assists in 37 minutes from the floor.

Stephen Curry will be looking forward to reuniting with his former teammate Kevin Durant, who should be with the team for this contest. Curry has been in blazing form in their recent stretch and has shot up his regular-season averages. Curry is now averaging 30 points on an impressive 49% shooting from the floor and 43% shooting from beyond the arc or in his case, from the logo.

Nets vs Warriors Injury updates

The biggest storyline for this matchup remains the Covid-19 drama around former league MVP Kevin Durant. There is a high probability that Durant will suit up for this exciting fixture. Iman Shumpert and Nicolas Claxton will sit out for this matchup.

Before he was sidelined, Durant had been posting incredible numbers on a nightly basis. His season averages are 29.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on an efficient 52% shooting from the field.

Kevin Durant makes his return to the Bay Area on Saturday. Steph Curry summing up the three KD seasons: "Some of the best basketball the world has ever seen." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will continue to be without their up-and-coming star center James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, and Marquese Chriss for this matchup. Fans can expect Stephen Curry to come out all guns blazing in this contest as he will once again need to pick up the slack offensively. The Golden State Warriors suffered a huge blow before the start of the season when one-half of the splash brothers, Klay Thompson, suffered a season-ending injury.

Nets vs Warriors Predicted Line-ups

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to see the return of Kevin Durant to the lineup. It's no secret that the team has suffered in his absence. Steve Nash will launch one of the most lethal backcourt duos in the league as he sends out Kyrie Irving and James Harden to start things off as two guards.

Kevin Durant is expected to resume his role on the wing as he reunites with the red-hot Joe Harris to support him on the other end. DeAndre Jordan will come in at the center position in this matchup.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr's side will face an uphill battle in this fixture but they have winning momentum behind them. Stephen Curry has proven his mettle as a fearless leader this season and won't back down against any team in the association.

Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. will kick things off in the backcourt. High-energy Draymond Green will attempt to lock down his former teammate Durant in their key matchup on the wing. Andrew Wiggins and new sensation Juan Toscano-Anderson will roll into the game as the frontline unit for the short-sized Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets:

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is introduced before a game against the Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors:

G Steph Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Draymond Green, F Andrew Wiggins, C Juan Toscano-Anderson