Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 16 2023

The 2023-24 NBA season has seen a bright start from the Brooklyn Nets. They have a winning record of 13-11 and are 8th in the Eastern Conference. Head coach Jacque Vaughn leads the team with players including Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Ben Simmons.

The Golden State Warriors have had a somewhat rocky start to the season. As of December 16, their record stands at 10-14 and they are 11th in the Western Conference. Despite the presence of star players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the team has been grappling with issues of consistency, as evidenced by their recent losses in five of their last six games.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets | 8:30 PM ET | Chase Center, San Francisco | Saturday, December 16.

Moneyline: Golden State -159 vs. Brooklyn Nets +133.

Spread: Golden State -3.5 vs. Brooklyn Nets +3.5.

Total (O/U): Golden State U 234.5 vs. Brooklyn Nets O 234.5.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors preview

In the history of fixtures between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors, they have played a total of 97 games in the regular season. The Warriors are leading with 56 victories while the Nets have 41.

The Warriors are currently favored to win by 3.5 points and the Nets are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss. Golden State's record against the spread is 9-14-1, and they have won twice as a 3.5-point favorite or more this year.

Brooklyn has an against-the-spread record of 8-5-1 in 14 games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors predicted lineups

The predicted starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors consists of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney.

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to start Spencer Dinwiddie at point guard, Mikal Bridges at shooting guard, Cam Thomas at small forward, Cameron Johnson at power forward, and Nicolas Claxton at center.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Stephen Curry’s points-per-game average in his past 10 contests stands at 26.6, which is 0.9 points fewer than his over/under for this outing. The 28.6 points that Curry scores per game on average this season are 1.1 points more than his prop total for Saturday’s game, which is set at 27.5.

Mikal Bridges has been averaging 22.5 points per game. His points over/under prop bets have varied in recent games, with lines typically set around 24.5 points. Mikal Bridges also makes an impact on the defensive end, averaging 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors predictions

The Golden State Warriors (10-14) are 3.5-point favorites and should build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. The over/under is set at 235 for the matchup.