Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction - Combined starting 5 featuring Kevin Durant and Steph Curry 

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season, this time at Chase Center. The Nets will be boosted by Kevin Durant's return as he makes his return to the Warriors' home court.

Kevin Durant makes his return to the Bay Area on Saturday. Steph Curry summing up the three KD seasons: "Some of the best basketball the world has ever seen." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2021

Steph Curry and co. will look to settle scores after the mauling they received in the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets with a scoreline of 125-99. By no means will it be easy for the Golden State Warriors, though, as the Nets have added James Harden to their roster.

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors - Combined Starting 5

Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets will be pumped to have their Big Three: Kyrie, KD, and Harden, all available to them at the same time.

The Brooklyn Nets have been dismal defensively. Steve Nash's side conceded 120 points or more in seven consecutive games before their 104-94 win against the Pacers in the last game. Steve Nash will be hoping for more of the same from his team when they travel to the Chase Center on Saturday. KD's return will also benefit the Nets in that department.

The Golden State Warriors have been dealing with injury blows all season long. Meanwhile, veteran star duo Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been helping Steve Kerr's men steady the ship. The two are expected to put in a monumental effort against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets lineup as the Warriors continue to fight without key figures like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Apart from the two veterans, youngster Kelly Oubre Jr. has also been delivering the goods for them. The former Phoenix Suns star has held backcourt alongside Steph Curry in the absence of Klay Thompson and continues to impress Steve Kerr and the rest of his Golden State Warriors teammates.

With so much talent and star power on both sides, one would wonder what the best combined starting 5 would be. Let's have a look at the best players in each position in this game.

Point Guard - Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)

NBA All-Star Game 2018

It would have always been a tough choice to pick one player between Kyrie and Steph but going by the stats and impact one has had on their team, it's fair to say Steph is the better choice.

Curry leads Kyrie in scoring averages at 30 PPG compared to Irving's 27.9, and they're level on assists per game at 5.9. While both Steph and Kyrie are important to their respective teams, the former is currently one of the top candidates for MVP, which also adds to why he deserves to be in this combined starting lineup.

Threes are like layups for Steph Curry. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZNJon63fTK — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2021

Shooting Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks

James Harden has made some notable changes to his game since he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The former Rockets talisman has now taken up the role of a provider with players like Kyrie and KD around him, making sure he makes the most out of this season and is finally able to win a ring. He has averaged about 23.3 PPG, a career-high 11.3 APG and 8.2 rebounds per game so far.

With KD back, one can expect Harden to dish out another set of dimes in double digits against the Golden State Warriors.