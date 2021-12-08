Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will clash with the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. The Rockets, who'll be hosting the upcoming game, have won only seven games and lost 16 so far this season. They are the thirteenth seed in the Western Conference and things look bleak for them.

Although there are rumors that John Wall is hoping to return, he is still off the team, leaving the Houston Rockets without an experienced scorer amongst them. Christian Wood, an outstanding big man, is brilliant but still incapable of leading a team that seems set on losing. Houston's current six-game winning streak looks quite promising, but it is dwarfed by an early 15-game losing streak that has left them chasing higher seeded teams.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are two promising youngsters but they still lack the fierceness needed to help their team reach the playoffs. Their next opponents are one of the strongest, if not the strongest, teams in the league. The Brooklyn Nets, with a record of 17 wins and 7 losses, will most likely prove to be nightmarish for Houston come Wednesday.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets are yet to submit their official injury report to the NBA. However, according to CBS Sports, Joe Harris, the second-best three-point shooter in Brooklyn with 2.9 threes per game, will be sidelined against the Rockets. Harris has missed ten games and is expected to return in January. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is still ineligible to play for the Nets due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle Surgery

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Houston will head into Wednesday with four of its key players injured and sidelined. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., two of the starters for the Rockets, have been marked as out in the official injury report.

While Green, the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, is recovering from a strained left hamstring, Porter is yet to make a full recovery from a thigh contusion. They will be joined by Usman Garuba and Danuel House on the list of players who will miss Wednesday's game.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen Green Out Strained left hamstring Kevin Porter Jr. Out Left thigh contusion Danuel House Jr. Out Left ankle sprain Usman Garuba Out Right thigh contusion

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will start James Harden and Patty Mills in the backcourt. Mills is currently the best shooter from beyond the arc in Brooklyn's ranks and is averaging 3.1 shots from downtown per game.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, who is one of the top contenders in the MVP race, will start as the team's primary small forward. He will play alongside DeAndre' Bembry and LaMarcus Aldridge upfront.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets will most likely start Eric Gordon and Garrison Mathews in the backcourt due to Jalen Green and Porter's injuries. Meanwhile, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis and Jae'Sean Tate will resume their roles in the frontcourt against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - DeAndre' Bembry | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Eric Gordon | Shooting Guard - Garrison Mathews | Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate | Power Forward - Christian Wood | Center - Daniel Theis.

