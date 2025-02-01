Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Nets (15-33) are currently no. 13 in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets (32-15) are holding on to the no. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

The Nets and the Rockets have faced each other 104 times in the regular season. The Nets have won 38 times while the Rockets secured victory 66 times. Saturday's game will be the first of two meetings between the two ball clubs this season.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Nets versus Rockets game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET inside Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast on SCHN and YES. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Nets (+700) vs. Rockets (-1100)

Spread: Nets (+15) vs. Rockets (-15)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o213.5) vs. Rockets -110 (u213.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets preview

The Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak by winning over the Charlotte Hornets 104-83 on Wednesday. Keon Johnson led the Nets with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking 120-119 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Jalen Green was Houston's leading scorer with 25 points on 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets betting props

D'Angelo Russell's point total is set at 15.5, which is above his season average of 13.0 points per game. Russell will be looking to bounce back from his six-point performance against the Hornets on Wednesday.

Amen Thompson's point total is set at 16.5, which is above his season average of 13.8 points a night. Thompson had a huge scoring night against the Grizzlies on Thursday when he put up 21 on 7-for-15 shooting from the field.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets prediction

The Rockets are heavily favored to win this home game against the Nets. Despite their recent loss to the Grizzlies, the Rockets have been playing at a high level as of late, defeating the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and the Boston Celtics.

