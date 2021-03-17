Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live-stream - March 17

NBA action continues with another enticing matchup as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets lock horns with the sluggish Indiana Pacers in their second meeting of the 2020-21 season.

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against Caris LeVert, a former Nets player who was sent to the Pacers in the blockbuster James Harden deal earlier in the season. The trade deal potentially saved LeVert's life as there was a life-threatening mass discovered on his left kidney during a team physical. Now healthy, Caris has recently made his comeback to the NBA hardwood in their loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly the hottest team in the NBA right now, winning thirteen of their last fourteen games. James Harden and Co. will roll into the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday with a five-game winning streak, the latest of which came against the New York Knicks.

In that game, Harden cooked another triple-double performance as he raked in 21 points to go along with 15 assists and as many rebounds for their 27th win of the season.

On the other end, the Indiana Pacers are in desperate need of a couple of wins as their team is slipping behind the top eight in the East at an alarming rate. The Indiana Pacers have gone 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game?

Time: 7:00 PM (Eastern Time); 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV Channel: Yes Network, Fox Sports Indiana

Live-stream: NBA League Pass

The first 15p/15r/15a game in franchise history belongs to JAMES. HARDEN. pic.twitter.com/il4nPyjKRs — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 16, 2021

Brooklyn Nets: Team News

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the No. 1 ranked team in the newest edition of the NBA Power Rankings. While the rankings remain subject to opinion, they still reflect the strides the Nets team has made post the James Harden trade. The Brooklyn Nets boast of a well-oiled offensive system that has taken the league by storm, with fans and pundits touting them as the new favorites to win it all this season.

In the injury report, the Brooklyn Nets are being cautious with their superstar talent, Kevin Durant. The former league MVP remains out for another week or two, with no specific date for his return being announced as of now.

The Nets' newest acquisition and 6x All-Star Blake Griffin has been benched by the coaching staff for at least another week, while Spencer Dinwiddie remains out for the season.

Caris LeVert Pacers debut:



13 PTS

7 REB

2 AST

27 MINS

W pic.twitter.com/IMsS6u8z8E — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 14, 2021

Indiana Pacers: Team News

Justin Holiday (L) and Domantas Sabonis (R) of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers need to quickly do some damage control to get back into playoff reckoning. With the return of Caris LeVert to the fold, the Pacers could potentially fare better in the second half of their campaign. LeVert is averaging 18 points on 43.6% shooting in 14 games this season, while dishing out 5.4 assists and collecting 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Caris has been steadily improving his production from the floor over the years and will be eager to make an impact for his new team this season. The Indiana Pacers will get a massive boost of confidence if they can pull off an upset over the Brooklyn Nets super team at home. The Pacers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets, with a 121-106 game-time decision in their last outing.

In the injury report, the Indiana Pacers have listed Jeremy Lamb, who is questionable to return to his floor duties in Wednesday's contest. Besides Lamb, T.J Warren remains out as the Pacers' small forward is confined to a walking boot and is expected to miss the action for an extended period.

