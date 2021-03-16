Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA title contenders, the Brooklyn Nets have been in prime form as they take on the Indiana Pacers in their next match.

The Brooklyn Nets have seen some top performances from the likes of James Harden and Kyrie Irving, with the former amassing yet another triple-double in the Nets’ win over the New York Knicks in their last outing.

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, come into this match off a loss against the Denver Nuggets. They have been boosted by the return of some key players in recent weeks but need a consistent run of victories to get their playoff bid back on track. The Indiana Pacers are currently 10th in the Western Conference after a 17-21 start to their season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Updates

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's absence has led to some huge James Harden performances for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were hoping to see the return of Kevin Durant after the All-Star break, but a hamstring injury means that won't happen for another couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie, who has been the subject of NBA Trade Rumors, remains a long-term absentee for the Brooklyn Nets, while Blake Griffin is also sidelined for a few more games.

Nevertheless, the Brooklyn Nets have relied on the consistency of James Harden, who has made an impact at both ends of the court. Kyrie Irving has also chipped in with big performances as the Brooklyn Nets have started the second half of the season exactly the way they ended the first.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have struggled for offensive consistency and need a bit more from their bench to cope with stronger opponents. The Brooklyn Nets should be a huge test for a defense that is regularly giving away extra buckets.

The Indiana Pacers have been boosted by Caris LeVert’s return, which looks some way off his best for the time being, though.

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are both producing more than 20 points per game and will need to post huge performances to help their team beat the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets should stick with the same lineup they had the last time around. In Durant's absence, Harden and Irving has led the team to three straight victories after the All-Star break.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly in the market for defensive reinforcements, but have shown a vast improvement in overall intensity compared to the first few weeks of the season. Blake Griffin’s introduction, along with Kevin Durant’s return, could make them a scary outfit, to say the least.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will need big performances from Sabonis and Brogdon.

Apart from Caris LeVert, Jeremy Lamb is expected to feature again after missing games because of injury. TJ Warren is their only long-term absentee, with the Indiana Pacers prone to losing intensity at both ends of the court midway through games.

Their bench hasn’t been in the best of form, despite Doug McDermott chipping in with regular points. Jeremy Lamb’s eventual return should ease things a bit, but the Indiana Pacers go in as the firm underdogs in this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden, G - Kyrie Irving, F - Joe Harris, F - Jeff Green, C - DeAndre Jordan.

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F – Caris LeVert, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.