Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Saturday. Indiana is fourth in the East with a 40-29 record, while Brooklyn is 12th with a 23-47 record.

The two teams have played each other 279 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 158-121 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Indy holding a 2-1 lead.

This will also be the second of two straight games between the two teams after facing each other on Thursday. Indiana won that contest 105-99.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 22, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Nets (+320) vs. Pacers (-400)

Spread: Nets (+9) vs. Pacers (-9)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o221) vs. Pacers -110 (u221)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Nets kept the game competitive on Thursday but ran out of gas in overtime. The Pacers won the extra time 14-8 to get the win. They were led by Bennedict Mathurin’s 28 points and 16 rebounds in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence.

Hali is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game with a back injury. Brooklyn was led by D’Angelo Russell and Ziaire Williams’ 22 points each.

Indiana solidified its grasp on the fourth spot in the standings and has a 1.0-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. It has won three matchups on the trot and will try to make it four on Saturday.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, is slipping out of play-in contention after losing two straight outings. It is 6.0 games removed from the 10th-placed Miami Heat and time seems to be running out with just 12 matchups left on the schedule.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers betting props

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 18.5. He missed the last game but should play on Saturday. The oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we.

Pascal Siakam’s points total is set at 20.5. He had a rare off night on Thursday and should bounce back strongly on Saturday. Bet on the over.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The oddsmakers expect the Pacers to get a convincing win at home. Despite being without Tyrese Haliburton, they have enough talent on their roster to defeat the Nets. Indiana should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 221 points.

