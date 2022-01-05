Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Indiana Pacers in a 2021-22 NBA Eastern Conference matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 5. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Nets came out victorious, thanks to James Harden scoring 29 points.

Since that win, the Nets have had an array of injury woes. They have lost three games in a row coming into this game, but considering the quality they have, the Nets are expected to return to winning ways soon.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are desperate need of a win. They are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which has seen them slump to 13th in the East. With the play-in spots still up for grabs, the Pacers need to rack up a few wins. However, beating the Nets could be a tall task, with Kyrie Irving slated to return.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 5; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 6; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets

Despite their recent setbacks, the Brooklyn Nets have had a great season overall. They have shown tremendous resilience, and look like a team with a lot of depth in their roster.

The Nets were given a further boost, as Kyrie Irving has been cleared to play road games. If things work out well, the 29-year-old could feature for the team in this game against the Pacers.

That would bolster the team's offense, as Ivring is known for his offensive prowess. The team will go all guns blazing in this game as they seek a return to winning ways.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. He has put up great performances, and has led the team to victories even in the absence of James Harden and Irving.

The 33-year-old is averaging 29.7 PPG on 51.4% shooting from the field. He will hope to continue the same by putting in another big performance against the Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving; G - James Harden; F - Kevin Durant; F - De'Andre Bembry; C - Nic Claxton.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have had a disappointing 2021-22 campaign so far. Despite having some great players in their roster, the team has failed to deliver.

They have had injury woes throughout the season, which seems to have affected their form. They have lost their last five games, and will now take on the Nets, who are second in the East. It is going to be tough for the Pacers, but they will look to make it difficult for their illustrious opponents.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has been the only positive for the Pacers this season. The big man has continued his double-double spree this season.

He is averaging 18.4 PPG and 11.9 RPG while shooting at 56.9% shooting from the field. Sabonis had a 15-point game in the loss against the Knicks. He will have to improve on that if the Pacers wish to beat the Nets.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Duane Washington Jr.; G - Keifer Sykes; F - Justin Holiday; F - Myles Turner; C - Domantas Sabonis.

Nets vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the contending teams for the championship this season. They have a plethora of stars, which makes them the favorites going into any game.

Against the Pacers, the Brooklyn Nets face a different situation, though, as they are in the middle of a rather long losing streak. Despite that, the Nets are likely to win this game on Wednesday.

Where to watch the Nets vs Pacers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Pacers will also be telecast on Yes Network and Bally Sports Indiana.

Edited by Bhargav