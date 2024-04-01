Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Indiana winning the previous game 121-100 on March 16.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 1.

The Pacers hold a 111-82 all-time advantage against the Nets. Indiana won the most recent game between the two teams behind Pascal Siakam’s 28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cam Thomas had 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists for Brooklyn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers game is scheduled for Monday, April 1, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana and WWOR-My9. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+500) vs. Pacers (-687)

Spread: Nets (+12.5) vs. Pacers (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o229.5) vs. Pacers -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers preview

The Nets (29-46) are 11th in the East. They are technically still in the running for the play-in spots but are 5.5 games behind the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks. With just seven games left on the regular season, it could prove to be too much ground for Brooklyn to cover. Even if it was to go undefeated for the rest of the season, it will have to rely on other teams beating the Hawks.

The Pacers (42-33), meanwhile, are fighting to stay out of the play-in spots. They are sixth in the Eastern standings and maintain a 0.5-game lead over the Miami Heat. Indiana most recently beat the LA Lakers 109-90 on Friday. Siakam had 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton chipped in with 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Nets won’t have Ben Simmons (back), Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction) and Keita Bates-Diop (shin) for the rest of the season. Brooklyn interim coach Kevin Ollie should start:

PG: Dennis Schroder SG: Cam Thomas SF: Mikal Bridges PF: Dorian Finney-Smith C: Nic Claxton

The Nets’ key substitutes should be Trendon Watford, Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney.

Indiana will be without Bennedict Mathurin for the rest of the season as he recovers from a surgery to fix a torn labrum on his right shoulder. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

Indiana’s key substitutes should be Ben Sheppard, T.J. McConnell, Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Mikal Bridges has an over/under of 17.5 points. After having just 13 points against the LA Lakers on Sunday, Bridges should have a strong comeback against Indiana and score over 17.5 points.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points. After struggling for some time to put up the equivalent of his pre-injury numbers, Haliburton seems to have got back into a groove at the right time. He is back putting up near triple-double numbers again and should score more than 18.5 points on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Pacers are heavily favored to win at home. While they should get the win, they might not cover the spread. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 229.5 points.