Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 16, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indiana, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. E.T. This will be their first meeting of the season, with their previous matchup being head-to-head being 15 months ago.

The Nets (26-40) are eleventh in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their past 10 games. They lost their last game to the Orlando Magic 114-106 on Wednesday. Cam Thomas led the losing effort for the Nets, recording 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Meanwhile, the Pacers (37-30) are sixth in the Eastern Conference, winning five of their past 10 games. They lost their last matchup 132-129 in overtime against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Miles Turner led the Pacers' losing effort with 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The upcoming matchup will feature the Pacers fighting to maintain their position out of the play-in tournament while the Nets will look to atleast enter the play-in tournament rank with not many games left in the regular season.

The Brooklyn Nets have three players on their injury report: Dariq Whitehead and Ben Simmons are listed out for the season. Jacob Gilyard is questionable for the game and his involvement will be a game-time decision.

Nets coach Kevin Ollie is expected to use a starting lineup of Dennis Schroder (PG), Cam Thomas (SG), Mikal Bridges (SF), Dorian Finney-Smith (PF) and Nic Claxton (C).

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have two players on their injury report: Doug McDermott will be out for the game, while Bennedict Mathurin is listed out for the season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Pacers are highly favored to clinch the win against the Nets at home court on Saturday.

Indiana boasts the second-best offensive rating in the NBA and are the highest-scoring team this season. They will rely on their offense to nullify their 25th-ranked defensive efforts.

Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Nets (+250) vs Pacers (-323)

Spread: Pacers (-8)

Total (O/U): 227.5

The moneyline implies a 76.4% probability for the Pacers to secure victory. Moreover, Indiana has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -323 or better on the moneyline.

On the other hand, the Nets have been the moneyline underdog 44 times this season and have finished 12-32 in those games. They are also yet to win a game when entering a matchup with moneyline odds of +250 or more in eight opportunites.

Given these stats, betting on the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread could be a safe bet to make.