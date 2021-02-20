Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are involved in another blockbuster matchup on Sunday night as they continue their time in California to play the LA Clippers at the Staples Center.

Brooklyn are still celebrating after continuing their win streak with a comfortable victory over the Lakers on Thursday. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers had their own huge win last night as they beat the NBA's best Utah Jazz.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George versus Kyrie Irving and James Harden (Kevin Durant is, at the time of writing, still listed as out) is going to be a thrilling battle. Both sides boast excellent records and are the league's most electric offensive sides. All the ingredients then for an enticing matchup.

Match Details

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Sunday, February 21st, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, February 22nd, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Advertisement

James Harden hit Brooklyn Nets game winner vs Phoenix

The Brooklyn Nets are the form side in the East and are beginning to strike fear around the league with the performances of their 'big three'. Even beyond their superstars, everything seems to be going right for the Nets.

They now have a much deeper bench with the likes of Jeff Green, Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot all providing valuable points throughout this run. On Thursday, Brooklyn even held the LA Lakers to under 100 points, proving how much they are improving as their squad continues to gel.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Kevin Durant will be able to return for the Brooklyn Nets, though in his absence both Kyrie Irving and James Harden have been taking care of business. The Nets are now 19-12 on the season, which involves 11 wins from 16 home-court fixtures.

Key Player - James Harden

Advertisement

There are several key players for the Brooklyn Nets. Even beyond the three superstars, Joe Harris has embraced his role as a corner shooter who will be needed down the stretch come the playoffs if Brooklyn are to be successful.

However, James Harden is already having an incredible season for his new side and dominated headlines this week with his dagger three against Phoenix.

Without Kyrie or KD, Harden carried the Brooklyn Nets back from a 24-point deficit to win the game and hit a crucial three-pointer with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

In case you missed it...



(and cmon, why'd you miss it?)



...@jharden13 led the team to overcome a 24-point deficit in Phoenix last night.



📼 THE BEARD 📼 pic.twitter.com/4kICmfJ4sO — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2021

A lot was made of Harden's move to the Brooklyn Nets and how he would be able to cope without the ball as much. But the shooting guard is currently making the Nets experiment work. He is averaging 24.2 points and a career-high 11.7 assists as well as a personal best 50% field-goal percentage.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G James Harden G Kyrie Irving F Bruce Brown Jr. F Joe Harris C Deandre Jordan

LA Clippers Preview

Advertisement

With their full-strength squad back together, the LA Clippers avenged Wednesday's loss against Utah with a 116-112 win to end the Jazz's winning streak. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard returned to the court, combining for 44 points on the night and had a point to prove against the side with the league's best record.

29 points from Kawhi power the @LAClippers at Staples Center. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p225nl7dbu — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

Their return couldn't have been more timely ahead of this fixture with the Brooklyn Nets. The star duo will be pivotal if the LA Clippers are to make up for lost time having had to deal with multiple injuries to starters already this season.

Even with their stars sidelined, the LA Clippers look a far deeper outfit this year, with the likes of Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams leading the way in their absence. Morris grabbed 32 points against Miami on Monday as well as 17 off the bench in their win over Utah.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Having missed the last three games with a left leg contusion, Leonard was back to his best for the LA Clippers, which came a night after he was announced as a Western Conference All-Star starter.

Advertisement

Leonard is averaging 26.8 points, 5 assists and 1.7 steals for the LA Clippers, though his impact is seen across the court as the franchise's standout player.

With his ability and experience, Kawhi can power the LA Clippers through the offseason this year and is shooting at a 55.5% efficiency rating.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley G Paul George F Kawhi Leonard F Nicolas Batum C Serge Ibaka

Nets vs Clippers Match Prediction

Sunday night at the Staples Center is set to be dramatic and extremely enjoyable for the neutral NBA fan. There is likely to be little between the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers as the league's two best offensive sides clash.

Given the LA Clippers have the better defense and are on home court, on top of the fact that Kevin Durant may be absent for the Brooklyn Nets, Ty Lue's side may just edge this matchup.

Where to watch Nets vs Clippers?

There are multiple ways for fans to enjoy this fixture. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN but will also be available on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and the YES network.

Those with an NBA League Pass can also watch the game live or on playback.