Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: 3 key matchups that could decide the game | NBA Season 2020-2021

The in-form Brooklyn Nets face the mighty LA Lakers at Staples Center in what appears to be a thrilling NBA season 2020-21 matchup.

This will be the perfect test for championship aspirants like the Brooklyn Nets to go head to head against the current champions LA Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets are thought to be in better form as they have won four straight games. On top of that, head coach Steve Nash will most likely have Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, while he said there's no update on Kevin Durant's return.

Nash also mentioned that they are optimistic that this isn't a long-term problem but conceded that Durant's hamstring is still sore, hinting that he might not play against the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers were on a formidable run of seven wins on the trot but an away loss to the Denver Nuggets after Anthony Davis re-aggravated his Achilles saw them fall to a defeat. However, the champions didn't take long to get back to winning ways and won their last game against the Timberwolves.

The LA Lakers will be hoping the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and others step up in the absence of Anthony Davis against the Brooklyn Nets to make sure they can build on a win-streak again.

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers are two teams filled with some of the best players in the league and they will be eager to face each other and give the viewers a great match.

Below mentioned are three player battles to look out for that could potentially determine the fate of the game.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers 3 key matchups to look out for

Advertisement

Both the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have tremendous star-power in their ranks, players who can decide the match on their own. The likes of LeBron James, Kyrie and Harden, who at the moment are available for the game, have been in tremendous form and will be hoping to perform again when they face each other.

#3 DeAndre Jordan vs Marc Gasol

DeAndre Jordan (C)

The two veterans haven't really performed to their potential this season but will be hoping they can play a good game and help their respective teams win this elite matchup. Some might say the two are well beyond their best at this stage of their careers, but experience is a handy trait, as both the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers will be hoping their centers can capitalize on it.

Lakers' big man Marc Gasol

In terms of stats this season, Jordan is averaging 7.2 points, 7.0 boards, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets. Gasol, on the other hand, is averaging 4.2 points, 4.2 boards, 1.2 blocks and 1.8 assists per game.

Advertisement

#2 James Harden vs Dennis Schroder

James Harden

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden will prove to be one of the toughest counterparts Dennis Schroder will face this season. Harden has boosted the Brooklyn Nets offensively and has put up staggering numbers as a result.

"The Beard" is averaging 24.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game this season. Prior to his move, Harden mentioned he would want to lean into his skills as a provider and he has done exactly that by providing assists at a whopping rate.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder might not have as impressive stats as James Harden, but the LA Lakers floor general is known for his solid plays, moving up and down the court, sticking with his counterparts and not giving them enough space. Frank Vogel will be hoping Schroder can minimalize Harden's threat as much as possible to help boost the LA Lakers' chances of getting a win.

#1 Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant vs LeBron James

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving v LeBron James

LA Lakers' LeBron James is having one of the best starts to a season in his 18 year-long, illustrious career. James is still a headache for the best in the business, thanks to his emphatic fitness levels and unmatched winning mentality. Nothing will change for him when he takes on either Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, provided the latter plays as reports earlier indicated that KD might be available after missing two games.

LeBron puts up 30 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST and the @Lakers move to 22-7 on the season! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/j19hwXUd0f — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2021

LeBron will try and target Kyrie as much as possible if KD doesn't make it and will likely be seen guarding him for long periods of the match. The battle will prove to be instrumental in the outcome of this game as everyone knows what a threat Kyrie can be when shooting the ball.