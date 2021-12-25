Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets clash at the Staples Center for a Christmas Day showdown. It had been billed as one of the most anticipated games of the year with star-studded lineups across both teams unlike any other. Unfortunately, due to the sheer number of players absent, what was supposed to resemble an All-Star game matchup, might now be more pedestrian in nature.
The LA Lakers simply don't look like a championship caliber team. They recently lost to a young and injury ravaged San Antonio Spurs team by 28 points at home desite LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combining for 66. They are the 27th ranked defense in the NBA and their offense has struggled to mesh. The LA Lakers have had 18 different starting lineups through their 33 games played so far and no combination of five players have played more than 50 minutes together, the lowest in the league.
The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, haven't had any continuity either. They have had several players walk in and out of the linuep either because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries. Due to the growing number of players missing games, they have even called back Kyrie Irving to play away games as a part-time player. Unfortunately, he entered the NBA's Health and safety protocols immediately after the announcement. The Nets are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference and Kevin Durant is making MVP headlines.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The positive news for the Brooklyn faithful is that James Harden recently cleared the Health and Safety protocols and will lace up on Christmas Day.
The Nets still have seven players in the protocols who will miss tonight's game including superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Players such as Nicolas Claxton, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Bembry, Paul Millsap and Bruce Brown are off the injury list and are expected to play. Joe Harris continues to be sidelined due to his ankle surgery.
LA Lakers Injury Report
The LA Lakers have to deal with injury woes along with the complications of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis is out for at least another four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee while Kendrick Nunn remains sidelined because of a bone bruise. Trevor Ariza has returned to the lineup but is now under the protocols along with key rotatation pieces like Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.
LeBron James is still listed as probable due to his abdomen injury but is expected to play. Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker are off the injury report and will feature in the lineup.
Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have had their last three games postponed because they didn't have the league-minumum eight available players. This blockbuster showdown will also feature a new lineup. Patty Mills is expected to start as the point guard with James Harden joining him in the backcourt. Bruce Brown should start as the small forward with Deandre Bembry at power forward. Finally, Blake Griffin should lineup at the center position.
LA Lakers
The LA Lakers will likely deploy the lineup they have been using ever since the players entered protocols. Russell Westbrook is expected to continue as the point guard with Wayne Ellington playing the two-guard spot. LeBron James will play the power forward and Talen Horton-Tucker will play the small forward position instead. And finally, DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard will start as the center with the other coming off the bench.
Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s
Brooklyn Nets
G - Patty Mills | G - James Harden | F - Bruce Brown | F - DeAndre Bembry | C - Blake Griffin.
LA Lakers
Also ReadArticle Continues below
G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Wellington | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.
Q. Who will win?
Los Angeles
Brooklyn