Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets clash at the Staples Center for a Christmas Day showdown. It had been billed as one of the most anticipated games of the year with star-studded lineups across both teams unlike any other. Unfortunately, due to the sheer number of players absent, what was supposed to resemble an All-Star game matchup, might now be more pedestrian in nature.

The LA Lakers simply don't look like a championship caliber team. They recently lost to a young and injury ravaged San Antonio Spurs team by 28 points at home desite LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combining for 66. They are the 27th ranked defense in the NBA and their offense has struggled to mesh. The LA Lakers have had 18 different starting lineups through their 33 games played so far and no combination of five players have played more than 50 minutes together, the lowest in the league.

"They're a mess right now. The only positive I can take is that LeBron is playing better in Year 19 than anyone thought he would. But the days of him carrying a team with others not playing well are over." @ShannonSharpe on if the Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, haven't had any continuity either. They have had several players walk in and out of the linuep either because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries. Due to the growing number of players missing games, they have even called back Kyrie Irving to play away games as a part-time player. Unfortunately, he entered the NBA's Health and safety protocols immediately after the announcement. The Nets are the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference and Kevin Durant is making MVP headlines.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench

The positive news for the Brooklyn faithful is that James Harden recently cleared the Health and Safety protocols and will lace up on Christmas Day.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Steve Nash says James Harden will play tomorrow against the Lakers. Steve Nash says James Harden will play tomorrow against the Lakers.

The Nets still have seven players in the protocols who will miss tonight's game including superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kevin Durant Out Health and Safety Protocols Kyrie Irving Out Health and Safety Protocols David Duke Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocols LaMarcus Aldridge Out Health and Safety Protocols Day'Ron Sharpe Out Health and Safety Protocols Cam Thomas Out Health and Safety Protocols Kessler Edwards Out Health and Safety Protocols Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery

Players such as Nicolas Claxton, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Bembry, Paul Millsap and Bruce Brown are off the injury list and are expected to play. Joe Harris continues to be sidelined due to his ankle surgery.

LA Lakers Injury Report

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers on the bench

The LA Lakers have to deal with injury woes along with the complications of the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis is out for at least another four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee while Kendrick Nunn remains sidelined because of a bone bruise. Trevor Ariza has returned to the lineup but is now under the protocols along with key rotatation pieces like Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Malik Monk Out Health and Safety Protocols Trevor Ariza Out Health and Safety Protocols Kent Bazemore Out Health and Safety Protocols Avery Bradley Out Health and Safety Protocols Austin Reaves Out Health and Safety Protocols

LeBron James is still listed as probable due to his abdomen injury but is expected to play. Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker are off the injury report and will feature in the lineup.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had their last three games postponed because they didn't have the league-minumum eight available players. This blockbuster showdown will also feature a new lineup. Patty Mills is expected to start as the point guard with James Harden joining him in the backcourt. Bruce Brown should start as the small forward with Deandre Bembry at power forward. Finally, Blake Griffin should lineup at the center position.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will likely deploy the lineup they have been using ever since the players entered protocols. Russell Westbrook is expected to continue as the point guard with Wayne Ellington playing the two-guard spot. LeBron James will play the power forward and Talen Horton-Tucker will play the small forward position instead. And finally, DeAndre Jordan or Dwight Howard will start as the center with the other coming off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - Patty Mills | G - James Harden | F - Bruce Brown | F - DeAndre Bembry | C - Blake Griffin.

LA Lakers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Wellington | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - LeBron James | C - DeAndre Jordan.

