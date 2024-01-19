Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19, 2024 

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game will highlight Friday's slate as the marquee game on the West Coast. The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors clash getting postponed saw the Nets-Lakers clash bag the second nationally televised game of the night.

The Nets enter this contest behind only one win in 2024. Brooklyn is 1-7 since New Year's and 16-24 overall, 11th in the Eastern Conference. Its hopes of making the playoffs hang by a thread. With the NBA trade deadline nearing, Brooklyn could see some veteran players shipped, further likely to hinder their chances of making the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, who are 7-12 since their NBA Cup win on Dec. 9, are starting to find some rhythm again, winning four of their last six games. That stretch included wins over rival playoff contenders, the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers enter Friday's game with a 21-21 season record. They are 10th in the West.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at 10:30 PM ET. ESPN will carry out the TV coverage for this game. Spectrum SportsNet (LA) and Yes Network (Brooklyn) will be the local coverage providers. Fans can also watch the game live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (-220), Lakers (-270)

Spread: Nets +6.5 (-110), Lakers -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets o226.5 (-115), Lakers u226.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers preview

The Nets were steady to begin the year, going 13-10 at one stage. However, it's all gone downhill since. Brooklyn went on a five-game skid right after and hasn't recovered. The Nets have won only three games after that, losing 14.

The Nets have been a bottom-five offense (110.6) and bottom-nine defense (118.8) in their 3-14 run. Those numbers have slipped further offensively since New Year's, but Brooklyn's defense is surprisingly top 10 in that stretch. They will have to bank on it against the Lakers' rejuvenated offense lately.

The Lakers have scored 118.5 points on average in their last six games, shooting 52.0% from the field, including 40.6% from 3. Anthony Davis has unlocked the Lakers' offense by learning to tackle the doubles thrown at him by finding the open man. Nicolas Claxton will have a task on his hands when guarding the veteran superstar.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers starting lineups

The Nets and Lakers have several names on their injury report, including starters. Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges is probable, but he's likely to play. He could start alongside Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson and Nicolas Claxton will complete the rest of the lineup.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable and probable, respectively. Both have carried the same status entering the last few games. LeBron rested on Jan. 13 against the Utah Jazz but has appeared in the two. Meanwhile, Davis last missed a game on Dec. 15 against the San Antonio Spurs, so he's likely to play again.

D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Tauran Prince should start alongside the Lakers' big two. Darvin Ham announced this lineup is what the Lakers will deploy for the foreseeable future when he re-introduced it on Jan. 15 against the OKC Thunder.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers betting tips

Anthony Davis has an over/under of 26.5 points in this game. He's slightly favored to go over the total. It's a shade above his season average of 25.2 ppg, but Davis has scored 27 and 28 points in his last two outings, so this could be a good bet. He's also favored to grab over 12.5 rebounds. Davis averages 12.2 rebounds per game for the season and 14.0 in his last three.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' over/under for assists is 8.5. He's averaging 7.6 on the season and 8.3 in his last seven games. He's favored to go under 8.5 assists. With D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Davis taking over the playmaking load, betting on under LeBron's total for assists per game would be the better choice.

Nic Claxton's over/under for blocks is 1.5. He's favored to go over. Claxton has made 1.6 blocks a game in his last seven but only three across his last three games. He may have more opportunities against a team like LA that likes to play downhill, so betting over on his blocks could be the way to go.

Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game could be a close one. However, that depends on how well the Nets offense can start against the Lakers. They have the shooting and scoring to take an early lead against the streaky defense of LA.

The Lakers remain the favorites to win, though. The Nets have no momentum right now, while the Lakers are full of it. They also have a homecourt advantage, giving them a slight advantage to win this match.

