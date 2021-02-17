Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Prediction: Combined Starting 5 featuring LeBron James and Kevin Durant

As part of a TNT doubleheader, two of the best teams in the NBA will go up against each other on Thursday with the LA Lakers hosting the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams are 2nd in their respective Conferences and this could turn out to be the Finals match-up later in the season.

The collective talent on display on Thursday will be incredible and the combined starting 5 of this matchup will be one of the most unbeatable teams assembled. The combined starting 5 of the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets feature four champions, three former MVPs, and one former DPOY.

Nets vs. Lakers will be a good one



Lakers may score 157 pic.twitter.com/x7W7GsbGie — Ced (@cedfunches) February 10, 2021

Best combined starting 5 between the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets

The reigning champions, LA Lakers, possess one of the best duos in the league, while the Brooklyn Nets have one of the most offensively lethal trios in NBA history. Whenever the three stars, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, are on the court together, they often score 60 to 70 points combined.

The LA Lakers also boast some great defenders who are featured in this combined starting 5. So without ado, let's take a look at the combined starting 5 of the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Point Guard - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns

As stated by Kyrie Irving himself, James Harden is officially the Brooklyn Nets' point guard while Irving is playing the role of the shooting guard. Harden's passing aptitude and superior playmaking make him fit for the point guard position. This isn't the James Harden we were used to seeing in Houston, he is playmaking at a high level, deferring to his teammates more often, and is attempting far fewer shots than he is used to.

In case you missed it...



(and cmon, why'd you miss it?)



...@JHarden led the team to overcome a 24-point deficit in Phoenix last night.



📼 THE BEARD 📼 pic.twitter.com/g6OAo540Xg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2021

Harden recently led a Brooklyn Nets team that was missing Irving and Kevin Durant, to a 24-point comeback against the Suns on Tuesday. He hit a dagger three-pointer late in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.

Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

Kyrie Irving is flourishing in his new role as the starting 2-guard for the Brooklyn Nets. He is relieved of his playmaking duties and he can focus his entire energy on getting the team buckets. Irving is probably one of the most skilled guards in the league and he is extremely efficient from anywhere on the floor.

Kyrie Irving tonight:



40 PTS

68 FG%

81 3P% (9 3PM)



Unreal efficiency. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/I4OD4uwr4a — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 16, 2021

Kyrie Irving has also played with LeBron James earlier in his career and the two would complement each other perfectly. He is extremely reliable in clutch situations and his ability to break down defenses is unmatched.