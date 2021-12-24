Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the LA Lakers in the newly renamed Crypto. com Arena on Christmas Day. This will be the first time the two star-studded teams are meeting in the 2021-22 regular season.

Coming into this fixture, the Nets have had both of their last two games postponed due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Their last game was on December 18, where they suffered a disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic.

Post that encounter, the team will have six days to recover, which could give them an added advantage. With several of their stars back from the protocols, the Nets will be high on confidence against the imploding Lakers.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers come into this game after having suffered a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs. This was their fourth consecutive defeat of the season, which has pushed them below the .500 mark. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had stellar games, but in the end, their efforts were not enough to save the night for the team.

The duo will be hoping to change things around by snatching a badly needed positive result against the Nets on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 25, 9:00 PM ET [Sunday, December 26, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Blake Griffin reacts during the Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets game

Despite the recent COVID outbreak and injury setbacks, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a very good position after 30 games. They hold a 21-9 record and are top of the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant was phenomenal in the absence of James Harden, but the 2-time NBA champion recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols and is a major doubt ahead of the game.

On the bright side, the Nets will have James Harden back for this game. He has not been in great form this year but will look to make some noise in his return game.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has not been at his best this season. His impact has dropped significantly, which is a worrying factor for the Brooklyn Nets. In the 26 games that Harden played, he averaged 20.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 9.6 APG. The Beard is shooting the ball at 40.4% efficiency, the lowest since his rookie season. This could be a worry for the Nets, but a player of Harden's quality can bounce back at any time.

He is going to be vital for the team against the LA Lakers. With KD not cleared to play just yet, the Brooklyn Nets will need a big night from Harden.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Patty Mills, F - Paul Millsap, F - James Ennis III, C - Blake Griffin

LA Lakers Preview

Dwight Howard (R) and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers in action against the San Antonio Spurs

The LA Lakers came into the 2021-22 season with a lot of hype behind them. However, they have certainly not lived up to it and find themselves in a tough spot at the moment.

Having suffered four consecutive defeats, the Purple and Gold are under the cosh. LeBron has given his best, but the team's weak defense has been a major headache.

To add to their woes, the franchise has a few of its players out due to injuries and safety protocols. This is the perfect time for the LA Lakers to face Brooklyn, as the Nets have several of their stars out due to COVID. However, the Lakers are missing over half their usual rotation themselves and are struggling to stay afloat.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James started off the season with an abdominal injury that kept him out of action for a while. However, since his return, the 4-time NBA champion has been amazing. He is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 6.5 APG for the season. LeBron will look to put in another elite performance when he takes the floor against the Nets in the hopes of dragging the LA Lakers back to .500.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Wayne Ellington, F - Talen Horton-Tucker, F - LeBron James, C - Dwight Howard

Nets vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers is unlikely to live up to its marquee billing, as both teams will probably be shorthanded. Considering the two rosters, the LA Lakers look like a team with a better chance of winning this matchup.

It is also a must-win game for them, as they simply cannot risk falling further down the Western Conference standings.

Where to watch the Nets vs Lakers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game will also be nationally televised on ABC. For local broadcasts, viewers can tune into Spectrum SportsNet and Yes

Edited by Parimal