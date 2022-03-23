×
Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Kevin Durant has been exceptional since his return from injury.
Akhil Khatri
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 07:14 PM IST
Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Brooklyn Nets at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night. The last time the two teams faced off, the Grizzlies won 118-104, thanks to strong performances from Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

The Nets are starting a two-game road trip. Kyrie Irving's availability and Kevin Durant's good form should stand them in good stead. Two-time NBA champion Durant has accumulated 75 points in the Nets' last two wins.

The Grizzlies (49-23), meanwhile, secured a significant 122-98 win against the Houston Rockets in their previous game despite playing without Ja Morant. Their matchup against the Nets marks the start of a four-game homestand that includes some formidable opponents.

The Nets (38-34) are eighth in the East as they try to stay in contention for the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are second in the West, nine games behind the league-leading Phoenix Suns (58-14). The Grizzlies will look to win and get a series victory over the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Iriving has just four away games left this season.
Seth Curry is listed as questionable, nursing a sprain in his left ankle. Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful, dealing with left knee soreness. Meanwhile, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have no set timetable on their return.

Player NameStatusReason
Seth CurryQuestionableLeft ankle sprain
Goran DragicDoubtfulLeft knee soreness
LaMarcus AldridgeOutRight hip impingement
Ben SimmonsOut Back soreness
Joe HarrisOutLeft ankle surgery

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Grizzlies have the second-best record in the league.
The Grizzlies will play without their floor general Ja Morant and second-year rookie Killian Tillie, who are down with knee soreness.

Player NameStatusReason
Ja MorantOutRight knee soreness
Killian TillieOutLeft knee soreness

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022

TeamRecordMoney LineTotal Points (Over & Under)Point Spread
Brooklyn Nets38-34-140Over 236.5 (-110)-2.5 (-110)
Memphis Grizzlies49-23+120Under 236.5 (-110)+2.5 (-110)

The Nets are expected to win, as playing on the road improves their superstar count – with Irving available. Ja Morant's unavailablity should benefit the Nets.

Odds sourced from Caesars SB.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

1. The Nets are holding a two-game winning streak.

2. The Nets are 22-15 on the road this season.

3. Kevin Durant has scored over 35 points in his last two games.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

1. The Grizzlies have won five of their last six games.

2. The Grizzlies have the fifth-best offensive rating in the league.

3. The Grizzlies have a 14-2 record without Ja Morant this season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Goran Dragic are expected to start in the backcourt, with Irving being the floor general. Patty Mills could step in for Dragic. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown should fill the forward positions, with Andre Drummond starting at center to round up the starting five.

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones could step in for Ja Morant to team up with Desmond Bane in the backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson should assume the team’s forward positions, with Steven Adams protecting the rim.

1. The Grizzlies are fifth in the league in Net Rating, whereas the Nets are 17th.

2. The Nets are 8-11 with Kyrie Irving on the floor this season.

3. Kevin Durant is averaging 34 points in his last five games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Goran Dragic | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Tyus Jones | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Dillon Brooks | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson | Center – Steven Adams.

