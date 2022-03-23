Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum Arena for an NBA regular-season game on Wednesday, March 23. In the only encounter between the two sides this season, the Grizzlies were able to bag a 118-104 win at the Barclays Center. Ja Morant starred in the game as he scored 36 points to lead the way from the front.

The Nets head into the game after a stunning win against the Utah Jazz. Kevin Durant stepped up as he scored 37 points on 65.2 % shooting from the field. Bruce Brown also contributed with 22 points in 37 minutes to help the team. For the Jazz, it was Donovan Mitchell who scored 30 points to keep them in the game, but the Nets' determination paid off as they walked away with a 114-106 win.

The Grizzlies also come into the game after a thumping win on Sunday. They faced a Houston Rockets team and completely dominated them. A total of six players scored in double figures for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks combined to score 44 points to lead the way from the front. In the end, the Grizzlies were able to comfortably return home with a 122-98 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 23, 7:30 PM ET [Thursday, March 23, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: FedEx Forum Arena, Memphis, TN

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets

The Nets, on paper, are one of the best teams in the NBA as they have a wide array of stars that have proven their talents in the league. However, their 2021-22 campaign has not gone as expected. They sit in eighth position in the East with a 38-34 record. With just 10 games left, the team will now have to fire if they are to finish at a higher position.

Kevin Durant has been at his usual best since returning from his MCL injury. Although Kyrie Irving has played limited games due to the vaccine mandate, his brilliance there has helped the Nets to some dominant wins. The duo will finally get a chance to play together on Wednesday, which will be a great advantage for the Nets.

Facing the Grizzlies has been a tough test for all the teams in the league this season. The young guns have done exceptionally well against the big teams and the Nets will have to put on a big performance if they are to come out of this game as winners.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - Bruce Brown, C - Andre Drummond

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the surprising teams in the NBA. After showing glimpses of their abilities in the playoffs last season, the Grind City team are back to prove a point and they have done it in style. The Grizzlies are second in the West with a 49-23 record and are set to enter the playoffs for the second straight year.

Ja Morant has been their main player and his phenomenal performances have helped the Grizzlies stay at their best. The team has proven to be terrific without him as well, but with Morant, they look a lot more solid.

After staying out of action for nearly three months, Dillon Brooks returned to action with a stunning performance against the Rockets. His return will certainly give the Grizzlies more confidence as he is one of the best two-way talents in the league.

Going into this game against the Nets, the team from Memphis are chasing their fiftieth win of the season. This would be the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Grizzlies have won 50 games and doing it against the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would be a great feat for them to achieve.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - March 23, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 49-23 -140 Over 235.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Memphis Grizzlies 38-34 +115 Under 235.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Nets are being favored in this game because of Kyrie Irving's presence in the game. His ball handles and ability to make tough shots will certainly be a big help against the Grizzlies. The former NBA champion is in stellar form, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Nets the higher odds of winning this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets are 7-1-1 against the spread in their last 9 road games. Kyrie Irving is averaging 37.8 PPG in the last 5 games while shooting 58.6% from the field and 55.3% from the three-point range. The Nets have won three out of their last 5 games on the road.

Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

Ja Morant will not be available for this game The Grizzlies have gone over the total points in 12 out of their last 17 games. The Grizzlies have a 17-9 record against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Nets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Nets and the Grizzlies is going to be a thrilling encounter. Although the Nets have one of the best rosters, the Grizzlies are a side that are not fazed by it and will give in their all to bag a win and solidify their position in the West. However, with the form Kyrie Irving is in, the Nets will certainly fancy their chances of getting the better of the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have won the last five meetings between the two sides.

The total has gone over four times in the last five games between the two sides when they meet in Memphis.

The Nets have a 12-16 record against Western Conference teams this season.

Where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Grizzlies will also be nationally televised on ESPN. Yes Network and Bally Sports Southeast will locally air it.

