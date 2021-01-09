Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In their second meeting of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the short-handed Brooklyn Nets will face off against a underwhelming Memphis Grizzlies side on Friday.

This season of the NBA has proven to be chaotic due to the effects of the on-going pandemic. It's Deja vu for Nets fans as the team will once again miss their star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their lineup against the Grizzlies.

In their first game of the season in December 2020, the Grizzlies took advantage of the situation and registered a rare win (116-11) in an overtime game decision.

Kevin Durant will be out for the third consecutive game but could return to the floor against his former team, the OKC Thunder, scheduled for Sunday. Kyrie Irving will be out for some personal reasons, and there is no clarity on when he might return.

For the Memphis Grizzlies, it has been a nightmare start to their campaign with the worst record in the West. The Grizzlies enter this contest on a three-game losing streak and face an uphill battle against a Nets side that is coming off their biggest win of the season against the 76ers by 122-109.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 8th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Saturday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are on an upward trajectory and managed to beat one of the hottest teams in the NBA in the Philadelphia 76ers last time. What is more impressive is they accomplished this without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup.

The Nets bench were instrumental brilliant performance and the team looks good for a deep playoffs run. The Nets outscored the 76ers in three of four quarters, with Philly managing to outscore them only in the third.

The Nets were led by Joe Harris, who scored 28 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Chris LeVert was firing on all cylinders as he ended his night with 22 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds for their fifth win of the season.

Nets center Jarrett Allen continued to dazzle NBA fans, finishing the game with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Harris out there shooting it like the late great Drazen Petrovic



— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 8, 2021

Key player - Joe Harris

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris has the hot hand coming into this game and will look to have another big game night performance for the Brooklyn Nets in this matchup.

In their previous outing, Harris had a season-high of 28 points, converting 11 of 19 from the floor. He showed off his long-range skills with 6 successful threes of 9 attempts. Harris took over the game in the second quarter, scoring 15 points that led to a double-digit halftime lead.

He is averaging 15 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists in nine games. He is shooting 52% from the field and 53% from the deep thus far.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G- Bruce Bowen, G- Caris LeVert, F- Jeff Green, F- Taurean Prince, C- Jarrett Allen

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a horror record in the past few seasons. They are also coming off a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-90.

The Grizzlies couldn't get the ball to drop in the last quarter, managing only 21 points in that match. The Grizzlies didn't have a single-player score over 20 points for the game and are surely missing their best player, Ja Morant, who is out with an ankle injury.

They require nothing short of a miracle to turn the tables in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Key Player - Kyle Anderson

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Anderson will need to spark the the Grizzlies in their next game. He has had his moments thus far but hasn't been able to follow through till the end of the game when it matters the most.

He is averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in eight games this season. He is shooting the ball 42% from the field and 28% from the three-point line.

Kyle will need to dig deep to stand a chance against a surging Brooklyn Nets side.

Nets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are the big favorites to take the win against a struggling Memphis side. The Grizzlies simply doesn't have the firepower to stand the storm the Nets will bring with them.

Where to watch Nets vs Grizzlies?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports South East and Yes Network. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.