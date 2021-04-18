Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will attempt to end their losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Miami have lost their last three games, including a loss to a 15-42 Minnesota Timberwolves squad. The Nets, on the other hand, have lost three of their last seven games as they grapple with injuries.

The two Eastern Conference powerhouses are facing each other for the third time this season. The Brooklyn Nets won their two-game mini-series earlier this year behind incredible performances by Kevin Durant.

The Nets recently got Durant back in the lineup after several weeks. He is back to playing at a high level and is averaging 23.8 points per game since his return. Durant is shooting at a remarkable 65% from the field, including 58% from the three-point range.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have fallen into injury trouble of late. Their star point guard James Harden is out until further notice as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The team reported that he is "progressing well" but needs more practice before returning to play and his return date is still "TBD" (to be decided).

Chris Chiozza continues to be sidelined due to a hand injury. He reportedly underwent surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand. Moreover, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Tyler Johnson is out indefinitely with knee soreness while Spencer Dinwiddie continues to be ruled out.

Miami Heat

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are going through injury woes of their own. Their latest addition, two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo, continues to be out due to a knee injury. This will mark the fifth straight game Oladipo has missed since his injury.

Veteran Andre Iguodala didn't play in the Heat's last game against Minnesota due to hip soreness and is listed as questionable for today. Gabe Vincent played just three minutes in Miami's last game and is probable for the game against the Nets.

Not on the initial injury report, star forward Jimmy Butler was later added to the list of questionable players as he suffered an ankle injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will use the lineup from their last game as no new names have made the injury report. Kyrie Irving will reprise his old role and start as the point guard instead of the shooting guard.

Joe Harris will be part of the two-guard joining Irving in the backcourt. Kevin Durant should play his usual small forward position, with Jeff Green playing the role of the power forward this time.

Finally, DeAndre Jordan will be the starting center instead of Nicolas Claxton. Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet and Claxton continue to see major minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat

With a lot of injuries on their roster, the Miami Heat's lineup will look slightly different. Kendrick Nunn is expected to start as the point guard instead of Goran Dragic, with Oladipo still out injured.

Duncan Robinson will retain his shooting-guard role, with Tyler Herro coming off the bench for either backcourt position. Jimmy Butler's absence might see Herro or KZ Okpala as the small forward in the starting lineup.

Trevor Ariza should be the power forward in this game as well, with Bam Adebayo playing his usual center position.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Joe Harris | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - KZ Okpala | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.

