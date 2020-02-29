Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th February 2020

Two struggling franchises face off in this Eastern Conference tie

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Saturday, 29th February 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last game result

Brooklyn Nets (26-32): 118-141 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (28 Feb, Friday)

Miami Heat (37-22): 126-118 win against the Dallas Mavericks (28 Feb, Friday)

Brooklyn Nets preview

Following the season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving, whatever hopes Brooklyn Nets had from this season disappeared into thin air. Despite a losing record, Kenny Atkinson's men are more or less guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and will be hoping that their youngsters get to shine during the final stretch of the regular season. The Nets, however, are enduring a three-game losing streak heading into this matchup and will be hoping for a reprieve against a side that has also had its struggles in recent days.

Key player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie is having a career-year this season

Irrespective of the fitness status of Brooklyn's star players, Spencer Dinwiddie has continued to ball out in what is certainly his breakout year. Averaging over 20 points a game for the first time in his career, Dinwiddie is also the go-to floor general for his side, managing 6.7 assists a game for his exploits. Expect him to come good again on Saturday night.

Nets predicted lineup:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Advertisement

Miami Heat preview

Erik Spoelstra's men seem to have fallen off the perch after a rather successful first half of the season. The Heat have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and seem to be having trouble in closing games down the stretch. They still have the third-best home record in the league and they made good use of the same to secure a crucial victory in their last matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. With the exception of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy Butler and co. have a favorable set of fixtures coming up and they will most certainly be looking to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler is the undisputed leader of the franchise

Jimmy Butler may not be the same offensive mercenary we've known him to be this season but his all-round game has certainly improved. His shooting efficiency from range has seen a significant dip but he's still averaging 20.8 points a game. His reading of the game is second to none on his night and his ability to lock down opponents will definitely aid the cause of the Heat against Brooklyn.

Heat predicted lineup:

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo

Nets vs Heat match prediction

The Brooklyn Nets seem to be out of sorts at the moment and were blown out in their last fixture. That their next game is on the second day of a back-to-back against Miami who rarely endure losses at home tips the odds strongly in the favor of the hosts who are expected to record a comfortable win.

Where to watch Nets vs Heat

Local coverage of the game can be seen on YES Network and FOX Sports Sun. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.