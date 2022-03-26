Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with the Miami Heat in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights at the FTX Arena on Saturday, Mar. 26. The Heat have won all three of their meetings this season.

The Nets are coming off a disappointing 132-120 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Kyrie Irving continued his brilliance with a 43-point performance. Kevin Durant also looked to be in great offensive flow, bagging 35 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds. However, that was not enough to beat the Grizzlies on the night.

Meanwhile, the Heat's run of poor form continued, as they lost 111-103 to the New York Knicks on Friday, despite Jimmy Butler scoring 30 points.

They had a solid 17-point lead, but a defensive collapse in the fourth quarter led to a disappointing loss for the Heat. Youngster Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to inspire the Knicks to a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 26, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 27; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have not had the most memorable of campaigns so far. In a major relief for the Nets, Kyrie Irving will be eligible to play in New York despite his vaccination status.

Irving has been phenomenal in the last few games, exciting Nets fans. The team has nine games to go. With both Irving and Kevin Durant available, the Nets could hope to finish sixth in the East. However, they will look to focus on one game at a time.

Against the Heat, the Nets will have their task cut out, as they have a lot of players capable of changing the course of games.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving; G - Patty Mills; F - Kevin Durant; F - Bruce Brown; C - Andre Drummond.

Miami Heat Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat (47-27) have a lot of concerns to address, but they continue to lead the East. Jimmy Butler cleared the air around his situation with coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem, which is a huge positive for the team.

The Heat have lost three games in a row, and another loss would cost them their top place. With just eight games left, they will look to regain their mojo and arrive in the postseason by finishing as the top seed in the East.

The Heat will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways against the Nets, whom they have beaten three times already this season.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads - March 26, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 38-35 -125 Over 226.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Miami Heat 47-27 +105 Under 226.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Nets are expected to win this game, as they have both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available.

Although the Nets have not had great success this season, Irving and Durant have both played wonderfully and are capable of winning games on their own. The Nets could capitalize on the Heat's poor recent form and grab a win on the road.

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have gone over the total points in four of their last five games Kyrie Irving is averaging 38.8 PPG and 5.8 APG in his last five appearances. The Nets have a 5-5 record on the road in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets KAI is averaging 43.8 PPG over his last four games KAI is averaging 43.8 PPG over his last four games 🔥 https://t.co/GcltRpbqL4

Miami Heat

Heat are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games at home The total points have been over in four of their last five games when they have been the underdogs The Heat have lost their last three games.

Nets vs Heat Match Prediction

The Nets vs Heat is going to be an interesting matchup, with both teams featuring a plethora of stars. However, considering the form the Heat are in, the Nets could start as the favorites at the FTX Arena.

The Heat have won six of their last 10 games against the Heat.

The total points have been under in four of the last five meetings between the two teams

The Heat have a 30-15 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the Nets have a 26-18 record against teams from the same Conference.

Where to watch the Nets vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Heat will also be nationally televised on NBA TV. Yes Network and Bally Sports Sun will locally air it.

